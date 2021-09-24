Kelly Reichardt’s 'First Cow' coming to the Source Arts Centre, Thurles on September 29

The present means everything to us, because sometimes it appears to be all we’ve got. But Kelly Reichardt’s extraordinary First Cow puts us squarely in a place, an era and a mode of being that might otherwise seem gauzy: The Pacific Northwest of the 1820s, a sylvan wilderness overrun with rough-mannered trappers in search of “soft gold,” or valuable pelts, a place where comforts are few and decent vittles are scarcer.

It’s there and then that First Cow is set.

The title refers to a creature of almost impossible beauty and rarity: She’s the first cow to be brought to the territory, and she’s the spark for a story of love and friendship between two men, one a Chinese immigrant who has come to America to seek his fortune, the other a trained baker who’s stuck rustling up improvised meals for the dirty, ungrateful trappers he works for. What this cow hath joined let no man tear asunder.

