24/09/2021

Kelly Reichardt’s 'First Cow' coming to the Source Arts Centre, Thurles on September 29

Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow Is a Tranquil Reflection on Masculine Tenderness - Time magazine

Tickets €9/5 MUST be pre-booked / no walk-ups. Starts at 8pm. Tel: 0504 90204

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The present means everything to us, because sometimes it appears to be all we’ve got. But Kelly Reichardt’s extraordinary First Cow puts us squarely in a place, an era and a mode of being that might otherwise seem gauzy: The Pacific Northwest of the 1820s, a sylvan wilderness overrun with rough-mannered trappers in search of “soft gold,” or valuable pelts, a place where comforts are few and decent vittles are scarcer.

It’s there and then that First Cow is set.

The title refers to a creature of almost impossible beauty and rarity: She’s the first cow to be brought to the territory, and she’s the spark for a story of love and friendship between two men, one a Chinese immigrant who has come to America to seek his fortune, the other a trained baker who’s stuck rustling up improvised meals for the dirty, ungrateful trappers he works for. What this cow hath joined let no man tear asunder.

This event will go ahead based on Government guidelines regarding venue capacity in respect of Covid 19. Tickets are strictly limited early booking is advised.

Tickets MUST be pre-booked / No walk-ups.

For the membership admission of €5 please call box office on 0504 90204. Tue-Fri 10am-5pm only, Memberships cannot be processed on the night  / (Membership €15 per annum)

*Patrons should note that they may be required to have a Covid Certificate and ID with them to secure admission.

