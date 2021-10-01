Conal Gallen is coming ‘Back for the Craic’ to Brú Ború, Cashel

For bookings: Tel: +353 62 61122. Email eolas@bruboru.ie
Award winning Comedian, Conal Gallen is Back for the Craic to Cashel’s Brú Ború heritage centre this Autumn 2021.
Ireland’s funniest comedian is chomping at the bit to make his return to the stage!
After almost two years of not performing, Conal is ready to return to what he does best, entertaining!
His return to the stage is one that he has been eagerly awaiting.
Audience's are guaranteed a big night of laughter and craic, which has been missed and badly needed over the last 18 months! And Conal Gallen is certainly the man for the job.
Tickets are strictly limited so early booking is very strongly advised for this hugely anticipated show!
We will not be issuing physical tickets for this event.
Please click ‘collect on the night’ when purchasing and use your email confirmation as proof of purchase for entry on the night.
Date: Friday, November 26 at 8pm. Tickets €27.50.
