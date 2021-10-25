Search

25/10/2021

The Year of 21 back by popular demand, for The Abymill, Fethard, Tipperary

This new play is written by Cloneen man Brian Clancy, and is directed by Anne Williamson

The Year of 21 back by popular demand, for The Abymill, Fethard, Tipperary

A scene from The Year of 21, based on real events in Cloneen in 1921

Due to popular demand, The year of 21, will be staged in The Abymill, Fethard on Friday, November. 5.

One of the first groups on stage in Ireland this year is The Fionn mac Cumhaill Players and this new play written by Cloneen man Brian Clancy is directed by Anne Williamson. It's based on real events in Cloneen in 1921.


A play with a difference and a story that is a hundred years old this year show how life was and shows how greed hunger and jealousy can cause men to be bitter.

Wonderful to see a show back on the stage of the beautiful Abymill and the big cast of 17 are looking forward to bringing the play to Fethard.


Tickets will be on sale locally and more info can be had by contacting 0860834208

Tickets will presold only and are E15.

