The Year of 21 back by popular demand, for The Abymill, Fethard, Tipperary

A scene from The Year of 21, based on real events in Cloneen in 1921
Due to popular demand, The year of 21, will be staged in The Abymill, Fethard on Friday, November. 5.
One of the first groups on stage in Ireland this year is The Fionn mac Cumhaill Players and this new play written by Cloneen man Brian Clancy is directed by Anne Williamson. It's based on real events in Cloneen in 1921.
A play with a difference and a story that is a hundred years old this year show how life was and shows how greed hunger and jealousy can cause men to be bitter.
Wonderful to see a show back on the stage of the beautiful Abymill and the big cast of 17 are looking forward to bringing the play to Fethard.
Tickets will be on sale locally and more info can be had by contacting 0860834208
Tickets will presold only and are E15.
XSome of the young athletes who took part in the Munster Even Age Juvenile Cross Country on October 24 with Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan AC
Dundrum AC's men at the Munster Novice Cross Country Championships in Turnpike. L-R: Dermot Hayes, Jim Hally, Martin Keane, Declan Buckley, Michael Ryan, Ruaidhri Devitt and Michael Moore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.