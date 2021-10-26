Faoin Spéir Clonmel - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Search

26/10/2021

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival produces a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero.

Professional creative and production teams join forces with over 100 local performers to celebrate theatrical creativity with audiences in an outdoor setting at the parade grounds of Kickham Barracks in the heart of Clonmel.

In the first of Clonmel’s In The Open | Faoin Spéir projects, The Hunchback of Notre Dame brings spectacle and drama back with a bang in an outdoor Irish theatrical premiere of the award-winning musical by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) based on the novel by Victor Hugo (Les Misérables).

The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases an Academy Award-nominated score. Venue: October 26 - October 29, Parade grounds, Kickham Barracks, Clonmel, (entrance from Davis Road, main gate) 7pm - 9:15pm nightly. Booking Required. €15.

Water Witching - Shelagh Honan October 22  - November 27

Witching is an exhibition of new work by artist Shelagh Honan in the South Tipperary Arts Centre, 1 Nelson Street, Clonmel. Shelagh's lens-based narrative features photography, sculpture, video, sound and installation, all of which pivot around an audio video called Aistear.

This film touches on themes of mortality, transcendence, infinity and the abyss. Its co-ordinates are those of modernist poetic cinema, with long takes which are sometimes fixed in slow motion.

The central figure moves through a series of landscapes and appears in a state of co-temporal elision, existing within her own frame of time and communing with nature through a dream-like sequence. This free event runs daily 10-5pm Monday to Saturday.

