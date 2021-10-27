Alice and The Wolf are coming to the Source, Thurles

Barnstorm Theatre Company presents Alice and The Wolf
Alice spends virtually all her time in Wolf Wood.
You know, the world’s deepest, darkest online game.
Why not?
Her Dad isn’t around, her mother’s gone to Canada to meet a lumberjack and her best friends dumped her for a YouTube star.
But what happens when the people you meet online come looking for you in real life?
Who can you trust, and who is the Big Bad Wolf?
This re-telling of the Little Red Riding Hood story is a digital fairy tale that’s deliciously funny and full of dangerously dark twists.
This is suitable for children aged 9+ years.
Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating.
Tel: 0504 90204. Tickets are €10.
Venue: the Source Arts Centre, Thurles, on Tuesday, November 2, at 10am and 12pm.
