New single for prog rocker Simon Fleury and City Weezle

City Weezle is a whacky, out-there rock band and the brainchild of Tipperary man Simon Fleury.

Simon was born and raised in Cahir, and is now based in Cork where he's been living, gigging and busking for the past six years.

Simon is the brother of prominent Irish MMA Fighter Will Fleury.

Simon founded City Weezle in Paris back in 2006 and produced two demo/EP's and played several tours around mainland Europe and Ireland.

They have released a new single called Captain Introspective.

With a focus on the band flexing their punk-prog muscles with vicious drum stabs and daunting guitar lines, the track sinks its hooks into anyone who dares listen, rewarding them with vocalist Fleury’s brooding vocals - tying together infectious riffs that send shocks through you like a lightning bolt!

Following the successful release of two other teaser singles, Captain Introspective is on track to build hype for City Weezle’s upcoming LP ‘No.2.’



Having previously struggled with mental health issues and battled substance abuse, Simon found his way out and his calling through creating the crazy world of City Weezle.

With this opus they look forward to reaching new heights, a new audience and look forward to coming back with their best live show yet in 2022.

Full story in next week's Tipperary Star, Entertainment page.