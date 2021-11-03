Search

03/11/2021

New single for prog rocker Simon Fleury and City Weezle

Simon was born and raised in Cahir, and is now based in Cork where he's been living and gigging

New single for prog rocker Simon Fleury and City Weezle

City Weezle's new single Captain Introspective is on track to build hype for their upcoming LP ‘No.2.’ (Released 03/12/21)

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

City Weezle is a whacky, out-there rock band and the brainchild of Tipperary man Simon Fleury.

Simon was born and raised in Cahir, and is now based in Cork where he's been living, gigging and busking for the past six years.

Simon is the brother of prominent Irish MMA Fighter Will Fleury.
Simon founded City Weezle in Paris back in 2006 and produced two demo/EP's and played several tours around mainland Europe and Ireland.

They have released a new single called Captain Introspective.

With a focus on the band flexing their punk-prog muscles with vicious drum stabs and daunting guitar lines, the track sinks its hooks into anyone who dares listen, rewarding them with vocalist Fleury’s brooding vocals - tying together infectious riffs that send shocks through you like a lightning bolt!

Following the successful release of two other teaser singles, Captain Introspective is on track to build hype for City Weezle’s upcoming LP ‘No.2.’


Having previously struggled with mental health issues and battled substance abuse, Simon found his way out and his calling through creating the crazy world of City Weezle.

With this opus they look forward to reaching new heights, a new audience and look forward to coming back with their best live show yet in 2022.

Full story in next week's Tipperary Star, Entertainment page. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media