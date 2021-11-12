Search

12/11/2021

Camera Obscura Workshop with Shelagh Honan in Clonmel's South Tipp Arts Centre

Maximum of eight participants

Camera Obscura Workshop with Shelagh Honan in Clonmel's South Tipp Arts Centre

November 20, 2021 in the South Tipp Arts Centre

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Learn about how Camera Obscura led to the development of photography, and learn how to make your own in this workshop presentation upstairs in the South Tipp Arts Centre, Clonmel

The Camera Obscura phenomenon is at once simple and magical and never ceases to fascinate. There will be an extensive presentation on the nature of Camera Obscura - how as an invention it led to photography, and how it was also used extensively as a drawing aide.

Shelagh Honan brings in the notion of installation and how you can make a small DIY installation with a tripod and a box. Materials will be provided. If you have a tripod, please bring it along on the day. Email info@southtippartscentre.i
Max of 8 participants

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media