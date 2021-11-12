Camera Obscura Workshop with Shelagh Honan in Clonmel's South Tipp Arts Centre

November 20, 2021 in the South Tipp Arts Centre
Learn about how Camera Obscura led to the development of photography, and learn how to make your own in this workshop presentation upstairs in the South Tipp Arts Centre, Clonmel
The Camera Obscura phenomenon is at once simple and magical and never ceases to fascinate. There will be an extensive presentation on the nature of Camera Obscura - how as an invention it led to photography, and how it was also used extensively as a drawing aide.
Shelagh Honan brings in the notion of installation and how you can make a small DIY installation with a tripod and a box. Materials will be provided. If you have a tripod, please bring it along on the day. Email info@southtippartscentre.i
Max of 8 participants
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.