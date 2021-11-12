Thurles library Winter Wednesday Lego fun

Can you build a snowflake out of LEGO? Test your building skills in the first of Thurles Library’s new weekly Lego challenge.
What colours will you use? What size will your snowflake be? How many different types of snowflakes can you create? We can’t wait to see what you come up with
Make sure to send us a photo of your creation by next Wednesday at: thurleslibrary@tipperarycoco.ie
