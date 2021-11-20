Search

20/11/2021

Brazilian film thriller ‘Bacurau’ on the big screen at The Source, Thurles

Tickets are €9/5 and available from 0504 90204 and online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie

Brazilian film thriller ‘Bacurau’ on the big screen at The Source, Thurles

Brazilian film thriller ‘Bacurau’

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Already regarded as a contemporary classic and winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, ‘Bacurau’ is an unsettling film about strange happenings in a small settlement in Brazil's remote backcountry

The village is shaken by the death of its elderly matriarch. But something else is happening and there's little time for mourning. The water supply has been cut off, animals are stampeding through the streets and empty coffins are turning up on the roadside. One morning, the villagers wake up to find their home has disappeared from satellite maps completely. Under threat from an unknown enemy, Bacurau braces itself for a bloody, brutal fight for survival.

Film directors Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles have made an exciting thought-provoking film and it can be seen on the big screen at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Wednesday, December  1, at 8pm.

Tickets are €9/5 and available from 0504 90204 and online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media