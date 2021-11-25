Schools Movie Morning: ‘Balloon’ and ‘Fanny’s Journey’

Booking through the Source Arts Centre Box Office on 0504 90204 or via email: boxoffice@sourcearts.ie Group rates may apply
The Source screens a German Language and French Language film for second level schools.
Thursday, December 2 at 10.30 and 1.15pm, Micahel Herbig's thriller 'Balloon'/ aka 'Ballon' is based on true-to-life events. Set in Thuringia, East Germany in the summer of 1979, at the height of the Cold War; the Strelzyk and Wetzel families develop a daring plan to flee the GDR to the West in a self-made hot air balloon. Film: Courtesy of Access Cinema.
December 2 at 1.15 p.m. 'Fanny's Journey'/ aka Le Voyage De Fanny, is directed by Lola Doillon.
Fanny is a Jewish girl in a French orphanage in 1943. When she and her friends are no longer safe from the Nazis, they try to flee to Switzerland. After their guide disappears, Fanny has to take the lead and help the other kids make it over the mountains. The film is a compelling period piece that deftly portrays events through the eyes of its young protagonists. Film: ourtesy of IFI Education Deparment.
