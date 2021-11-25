Moving Portraits: Gordon Hogan at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Moving Portraits: Gordon Hogan is a video project by Gordon Hogan for Culture Night 2021, which is currently on show at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles, until November 30.
The project can be viewed at youtube.com
Gordon is an artist who lives between Munich, and his hometown of Templemore.
He studied at the Limerick School of Art And Design and the Akademie der Bildenden Künste in Munich. He works in sculpture, video and photography.
