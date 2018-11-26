Mooreabbey Milers AC

The Long Way Round Clonmel

This is an annual 15km run/walk fundraising initiative to raise funds to help and support SEMRA. What is (SEMRA) South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association. It's a team that comprises of approximately 45 members. Members are based in the major population centres of the South East of Ireland, including Carlow, Clonmel, Dungarvan, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford. The team has a base in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary which is central to the geographical response area.

The team typically responds to more that 25 call outs every year. These call outs can last from one hour to more than a week. Team member skills include first aid, stretcher evacuation, rope work, steep ground traverse, heights rescue, search planning, helicopter skills and communications. SEMRA collaborates with national agencies including An Garda Síochána, the Health Services Executive (HSE), Search & Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA), the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG), Civil Defence and the Air Corps to provide expertise in the area of remote search and rescue. They also support other mountain rescue teams in Ireland. SEMRA works closely with other mountain rescue teams including Dublin/ Wicklow and Glen of Imaal to assist in search and rescues in these areas. Supporting this very worthy cause last Saturday night from the club was Robert Cunningham, Patricia Ryan, Mary Pyke, Mandy Parslow, Mary Hinchey, Paddy Bourke, Tom Blackburn, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Marie O'Shea, Jo Drea, Liam O'Donnell, Kevin Lenihan, John Hayes, Damien Holian and Patrick Holian.

Tom Blackburn finished 1st overall while Marie O'Shea and Sarah Fitzpatrick claimed joint 3rd ladies.

The Great Glenville Run

On Sunday morning our newly crowned international star took a break from the fields and headed back to the road in county cork for the great Glenville run. Hosted by watergrass hill this excellently organised event is a fundraiser for Watergrass Hill AC and Glenville GAA which is a show case for many of the big runners in Munster. With over 400 runners toeing the line Willie finished 25th overall and took 1st in his category.

Mile Dash

On Saturday December 29 the Mooreabbey Milers will host their annual mile dash. So add the date to your dairy whether your looking for a PB or a stroll with the family this is the place to be. Runner €8, Walker €5 and €10 family. Premier Chip timing will be on hand to record the event then come and join us in the community centre for the prize giving and refreshments. 1st 3 male's, 1st 3 females, 1st junior boy and girl and break the course record of 4.19 for an added bonus.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €15 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Teenage Training: The club is growing and expanding all the time so Tom Blackburn is going to provide specific training to the teenagers. Tom will provide this training for six weeks initially. It will start on Monday 5th of November at 7 pm. If you feel your child would benefit from this or you know someone who would be interested let us know. Numbers will be restricted so do get in early. For insurance reasons children must be registered with the club to part-take in the training programme. (Registration €15 per child).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitate by Patricia Blackburn.

Pictured below Mooreabbey Milers members that ran the long way round Clonmel last Saturday night.