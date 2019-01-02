Thurles Crokes athletes secure individual titles at County Indoor Track & Field

County Indoor Track & Field

Two Crokes warriors made the journey to the Nenagh indoor arena for this year's championships. Both lads John Russell and John Fitzgibbon represented the club very well on the day with both securing county individual titles. John Russell claimed individual gold in O40 3000m. John Fitz ran superbly when taking gold in O35 800m with a 8sec PB to boot, gold in O35 1500M and a great silver in the O35 3000m. Well done to both John's for flying the club colours on the day.

Clonmel 4mls Road Race

On Stephen's day last this very popular road race took place in near perfect racing conditions. Performing well for the club on the day Willie Hughes showed he is recovering some form when running well to finish in 10th place in 21:02. Next home we had our marathon specialist Declan Ryan running strongly to finish in 34th in 23:30. Jacqueline Hughes also ran well finishing 87th in 25:38. Also great to see Dave Kenneally back in the blue and white finishing in 27:04.



Moreabbey Milers Mile Dash

A very successful trip to Galbally was had by three Crokes speed merchants on saturday last. Over a very fast mile course in near perfect conditions John Fitz raced hard when finishing 3rd in 4:45. Hot on his heels, John Treacy finished in 4th in a new PB 4:50. Also running a PB in 4:59 Liam Shanahan ran well to finish 7th. Congrats to our three men on a great race.