Moyne AC well represented at County Indoor Athletic Championships in Nenagh

County Indoor AAI Athletic Championships

This is a group photo of the Moyne Athletic Club athletes who competed in County Indoor AAI Athletic Championships in Nenagh on Sunday. Back row from left: Aisling Maher, Sinead Tynan, Michelle Percy, Louise Fogarty, Sharon Cantwell, Siobhan Power, Edel Delaney, Ray Power, Patricia Ryan and Aisling O'Dwyer. Front row from left: Susan Fogarty, Roisin Daly, Caoilinn Smith, Aoife Heinz, Abbie Mantom (mascot), Katie Bergin, Brigid Gleeson, Liz Power, Emma Gleeson and Orla Healy. Missing from photo: Naomi Morrissey, Jack Hickey and Sean Bourke

Club Registration



Registration for 2019 is due. Registration forms are available at the clubhouse and the registration fee can be paid at club training to Sharon on Tuesday and Friday nights. Payment should be paid by the end of January to ensure each athlete is insured to train and compete. The AAI registration fee is €30 for a juvenile athlete and €40 for senior athletes.



Club Awards Night

Wednesday night, 2nd of January, has been designated as the club awards night. Here our athletes, juvenile and senior, will gather in celebration of the past year successes and the awarding of our “Athlete of the Year” and “Most Improved Athlete of the Year” Awards. In addition to these two awards the club has also decided that the following awards will also be presented – U/13 Cross Country Award, U/13 Track & Field Award, 14-19 Cross Country Award, 14-19 Track & Field Award, Senior Ladies Award and Senior Men’s Award.

All of the awards will be based on the performances of our athletes throughout the 2018 competition year and with many successes across the three disciplines of cross country, track and field and road it will be an interesting time when the compilation of the results are done up and award winners known. The winners will only know on the night which will bring a certain element of surprise to the athletes themselves but no doubt all the club will celebrate their success. On the night we will also present County, Munster and National medals to our athletes from the Cross Country season. All athletes, members and their families are invited and welcome to attend on the night with refreshments served to all.



Christmas Morning Mile

The 14th Annual Christmas Morning Mile at Moyne Athletic Club Track Christmas morning saw over 190 people, walk, jog or run raising an incredible €1,835 for the Hearth To Hand Foundations. Two local men, Billy Dunne and Eamonn Cornally, have travelled to Albania with other volunteers to organise the building and rebuilding of homes for the poor. They have put new roofs on homes, installed windows and doors and other necessary repairs. They worked long hours to complete the tasks on hand and all travelled at their own expense and raised money for the building materials. In 2019 the group will again travel out to Albania to carry out more housing projects which will include converting a very large basement into a major homeless centre for individuals and families. A big thank you to everyone who came and participated on the day.

Season’s Greetings

Training will resume on Tuesday and Friday nights as normal from Tuesday 8th of January. Happy New Year to all our club members and families.