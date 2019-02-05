County Athletic News - Thurles Crokes wins National Bronze medals

Pictured above Tipperary athletes who competed at the All Ireland Masters Cross Country across the different age categories in Dundalk last Sunday. Front row left to right Patrick Roche Carrick on Suir, John Russell, John Fitzgibbon, John Treacy all Thurles Crokes, Conor Fleming Clonmel and Willie O'Donoghue Mooreabbey Milers. Back row left to right Damien Holian Mooreabbey Milers, Gareth McGlinchy Dundrum, Denis Shanahan Thurles Crokes, Dermot Hayes, Jim Halley, John Moore and Michael Moore all Dundrum, Tom Blackburn Mooreabbey Milers. Missing from photo John Fogarty Moycarkey Coolcroo. The four Thurles Crokes lads won the bronze team medals in the over 35 category

The National Master Cross Country Championships took place in Dundalk IT last Sunday and it was great to see three County teams competing.

The highlight of the day was the fantastic performance by the Thurles Crokes over 35 Men’s team that won the Inter Club Bronze medals. Here we had great running from John Treacy of Thurles Crokes who was always up close to the leaders in the early stages and ran very well when finishing 19th in 23 mins 23 secs, we also had great performances from the rest of the quartet of Denis Shanahan 26th in 23 mins 28 secs, John Fitzgibbon 31st in 23 mins 23 mins 43 secs and John Russell 64th in 24 mins 46 secs, brilliant running.

These athletes were also part of the County over 35 team and on that team, we also had good performances from Gareth McGlinchey 67th in 24 mins 59 secs, Patrick Roche 111th in 26 mins 5 secs and John Fogarty of Moycarkey Coolcroo 133rd in 26 mins 39 secs.

They combined very well to finish 5th in a very competitive Inter County event.

This race also incorporated an over 50 inter County event and here we also had some great performances.

Dermot Hayes of Dundrum ran a brilliant race when finishing 4th over 50 in 23 mins 35 secs while we also saw some great running from Tom Blackburn of Mooreabbey Milers 13th over 50 in 25 mins 44 secs, Conor Fleming of Clonmel 27th over 50 in 26 mins 35 secs, Willie O'Donoghue of Mooreabbey Milers 10th over 55 in 26 mins 41 secs, Damien Holian of Mooreabbey Milers 34th over 50 in 26 mins 54 secs, Jim Halley of Dundrum 42nd over 50 in 27 mins 40 secs and Michael Moore of Dundrum 21st over 55 in 28 mins 27 secs.

In the over 60 event we had John Moore of Dundrum running well when finishing 7th over 60 in mins secs. In the Inter County competition the team finished 4th while in the Inter Club over 50 the Dundrum quartet were 6th Club, great running.

Earlier in the day we had the women’s 4k Championship event and here we also had some very good performances like Dympna Ryan of Dundrum, Dympna ran a great race when finishing 6th over 35 in 15 mins 19 secs, we also saw some great running from Linda Grogan of Dundrum 22nd in 15 mins 24 secs, Angela Fogarty of Moyne 34th in 15 mins 47 secs, Carmel Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes 45th in 16 mins 4 secs, Aine Roche of Clonmel 47th in 16 mins 9 secs, Karen Coughlan of Dundrum 48th in 16 mins 11 secs and Mairead Julian of Dundrum 78th in 17 mins 13 secs.

In the inter County over 35 Championships the County team were a close 4th while in the Inter Club competition the Dundrum quartet combined very well when finishing 5th Club.