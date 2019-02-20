Great day out for Thurles Crokes AC in Moyne

Great day out today in Moyne for the first of the road season championship the County Novice, 3k for the women and 6k for the men. Ladies first and here we saw Jacqueline Hughes win Gold for the club leading from the off and a challenging battle with the Mooreabbey athlete all the way to the finish but 3rd time lucky for Jacqueline as she battled hard to take her Gold Novice title. Following Jacqueline home was great to see the return of Catherine Dorney and close behind Brid Quinlan as these girls turned out in the blue and white colors of the club but narrowly missed out on team medals.

Next off we had the men with a team of 6 strong men out on the windy 2 lap course we saw Liam Shanahan first home for the club in 5th place followed by Declan Ryan, then Willie Shanahan, Shane Dorney, TJ Bowden and Ailbe Quinlan all running strongly and some having to battle right to the line in sprint finishes to the cheers of the crowd. Our men running great over the 6k to be rewarded with bronze team medals well done lads great achievement great running.

Pictured below: Thurles Crokes AC mens team at the County Novice 6k in Moyne