Dundrum AC attend the Analog Devices 10k in Adare

ANALOG DEVICES ADARE 10K

The Analog Devices Adare 10k was held on Sunday, February 24 in Adare, Co Limerick and hosted by West Limerick AC. The popular race sold out in advance with 800 runners. We had 5 athletes compete. First home for the club and running well was 176th Brid Quirke 48:35, she was followed by 251st Christina Fryday 51:15, 408th Elaine Hayes 57:33, 441st Claire Ryan 58:37 and 541st Naoimh Dooley 1:04:41.



OPERATION TRANSFORMATION 5K

The Operation Transformation 5k was held on Cahir on Saturday February 23. It was an untimed event. We had 5 athletes compete including Michael Moore, Orela Blake, Martina Butler, Aisling Crowe and Michelle Crowe.