Dundrum athletes Dymphna Ryan and Kevin Moore win double gold at County Senior Road Championships

Pictured abovce Dundrum AC's ladies at the County Senior Road Championships in Templemore where they won Silver Team Medals in both Section A and B. Back, l-r: Christina Fryday, Mary Keane, Aisling Crowe, Claire Devitt and Patricia Ryan. Front l-r: Dymphna Ryan (Individual Gold), Mairead Julian and Laura McCarthy Armstrong.

MOORE AND RYAN WIN DOUBLE GOLD AT COUNTY SENIOR ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Senior Road Championships were held on Sunday, March 24 in Templemore and hosted by Templemore AC. The ladies raced over 5k and the men over 10k. It was a nice dry day for racing, with some strong wind in parts and quite mild. The course had a few pulls and challenged the runners. We had 8 ladies and 12 men compete. In the ladies race Dymphna Ryan took the lead early and finished strong in a fantastic time of 18:28 to win the race and claim Gold. She was the clear winner with a 31 second lead. A great win for Dymphna who won Bronze in the Senior and Gold in the O35 Munster Road Championships 3 weeks ago. Next we had 9th Mary Keane running very well in 21:23, she was followed closely by 11th Mairead Julian in 21:35. These three combined to win Silver Team Medals in Section A. Next we had 12th Claire Devitt making a comeback to Championship racing in 22:17, 14th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 22:28 and 15th Patricia Ryan 22:39. These 3 combined to win Silver Team Medals in Section B. Then we had 16th Aisling Crowe in a PB of 23:09 and 17th Christina Fryday 23:43. This was Patricia, Aisling and Christina's debut to these Championships. In the Men's race we had Kevin Moore fly home from England and back straight away for it. The flights were not in vain as Kevin soared home to win the race and claim Gold in a fantastic time of 32:46 well clear by 34 seconds. Next we had 6th Dermot Hayes running a great time of 33:57, followed closely by 7th Gareth McGlinchey 34:10 and 11th Eamon Morrissey 35:09 who is running excellently lately. These 4 combined to win the Silver Team Medals in Section A. Next we had 15th Colm Bradshaw 36:07 and making a comeback 20th Ruadhri Devitt 37:22 and 26th Martin Keane 38:25. These 3 combined to win the Silver Team Medals in Section B. Next we had 27th Michael J Ryan 38:52, 30th Paudie Coen 39:22 and 32nd Stephen Ryan. These 3 finished 4th team in Section B. We also had 34th Michael Moore 40:18 and 35th Jim Hally 40:38.

COUNTY JUVENILE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Indoor Championships for juveniles of all ages U/9 to junior were held in Nenagh on Saturday, March 16. We had 37 athletes in action and we had a lot of fine performances and a number of medal winners. We had three gold medal winners, Shane Buckley in the boys u/14 800m,Millie Kelly in the girls U/14 800m and Kate Ferncombe in the Girls U/15 800m. We had silver medals for Laura Hales in the Girls u/11 60m, Brian Byrne in the boys U/15 60m and Shane Buckley in the boys u/14 long jump. Bronze medals were won by Mia McCormack in the girls U/9 300m,Sophie Moynihan in the Girls U/11 300m, Paula Quirke in the girls U/14 800m and Sean O’Neill in the boys u/9 60m. Our girls U/11 relay team of Laura Hales, Sophie Moynihan, Chloe O’Neill and Anna Butler won the silver medals. Others who gave fine performances but came home empty handed were. Ellisse Kelly, Molly Butler and Sarah Guilfoyle in girls u/9. Cian Buckley, Tristan Maxwell and Conor Hickey in boys U/10. In the girls U/10 we had Belle Kelly, Clodagh Ryan and Nollaig Kilmartin. Max Flannery competed in the Boys U/11 with Harry Flannery, Aidan Collins and Donagh Guilfoyle taking part in the boys U/12. In the girls U/11 we had Anna Ryan, Clodagh Kilmartin, Saoirse Coen, Sophie Swain and Aisling Ryan. In the U/12 girls Alana Fryday, Brid Quirke, Emma Kingston, Ruby Kelly and Lexie Maxwell performed well but went home empty handed. In the girls U/13 Mary Ellen Holmes and Niamh Buckley competed well but were out of the medals as was Kate Guilfoyle in the girls U/15 agegroup. Well done to all who competed and represented the club so well on the day.

Pictured below Dundrum AC Men at the County Senior Road Championships in Templemore. Back row, left to right: Michael J Ryan, Colm Bradshaw, Kevin Moore (Individual Gold), Jim Hally, Paudie Coen and Martin Keane. Front row, left to right: Michael Moore, Gareth McGlinchey, Eamon Morrissey, Stephen Ryan, Ruadhri Devitt and missing from photo Dermot Hayes.