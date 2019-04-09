National Bronze, Maamturks 1st and PB's for Mooreabbey Milers athletes

Pictured above Willie O'Donoghue at the County Intermediate Road Championship Race

Maamturks Challenge

The NUIG Maamturks Challenge took place last Saturday over the countries roughest terrain. This was a self navigating route from Maam Cross to Leenane, a notoriously barren and rocky terrain with ridges, cliffs and numerous valleys. A distance of 28km with over 3250mtrs of climbing, this was no easy task. After a nasty fall Barry Hartnett finished first bloodied but unbowed in a spectacular time of 5hrs 25mins.

Spring Throws

The national spring throws were held in AIT Athlone last Sunday. The vest of the Mooreabbey Milers was in action worn by our throws master Larry O'Grady who picked up a bronze medal in the 2kilograms discus with a PB of 26.51m.

Intermediate Road Championship

As the roads season come to a close we can honestly say this man has done it all from county to provincial and will also represent club and county at the All Ireland National Roads 10k next weekend in the Phoenix Park Dublin. With no club team last weekend running for pride and place was Willie O'Donoghue. Willie was our only representative in Ballyneale Co. Tipperary for the intermediate county road championship. He may not have come home with a medal but Willie knocked an impressive 30 seconds off his 8k PB and finished in 15th place overall.

Cobh 10 Mile

Last Sunday saw Ballymore Cobh Athletic Club host the Sonia O’Sullivan Cobh 10 Mile Road Race. This race was formerly known as The Great Island Road Race and this year was a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society. Taking on this challenge was Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke and Michelle Carey.

Glanageenty Trail Race MMRA

This race was the second last race of Winter/Spring League. With a climb 350m and an event difficulty of 6 the route consists mostly of single track forest trails and some boggy mountain tracks. There was lots of ups and downs and some quite technical parts. The senior route was 9k, the junior route was 4k and kiddies route was 2k. In the senior run we had we had two men and two ladies, Kevin Lenihan who finished 5th overall followed shortly by Robert Cunningham our two ladies were Patricia Ryan and Catherine Hogan. In the junior was our very own Ryan Cunningham who finished 4th overall and not to be out done was his brother Ruairi Cunningham who took first in the kiddies race.

The Annual Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile

Only 5 weeks to go to the Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile road race in Galbally. Friday, May 10 will see the race begin at 7.30pm sharp at 'Jack Ryan's cross' on the Galbally to Garryspillane road. On the night the race will be chip timed by Premier Chip Timing, safety marshals will be on the route. The overall winner of the race will receive the Michael Curley Cunningham perpetual cup. More details to follow.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn. All abilities welcome.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019 - pop the dates in your diary

● Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6). We have a massive €500 for first male and female home in this one.

● Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)