Fantastic result for Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan in the third race of the Morrison BMW 6k series

MORRISON BMW 6K SERIES

The third race of the Morrison BMW 6k series was held on Wednesday, April 17 in Clonmel. We had one athlete compete. Dymphna Ryan had a fantastic race to place 3rd overall and 1st Lady in 22:49.

JOHN KELLY MEMORIAL 7.5K RUN

The John Kelly Memorial 7.5km Run was held in Loughmore on Wednesday, April 17. All funds were going towards Loughmore NS. Full results aren't in just yet and will follow. Laura McCarthy Armstrong was 3rd Lady and also running well was Martina Butler.

BK5K

This popular (CHIP-TIMED) race takes place on Wednesday 1st of May at 8pm. Entry fee is €10. Dundrum AC honours one of its finest members, Brendan Kinane, who died suddenly in 2015. The course for this event is very flat and ideal for recording a PB! This event caters for all levels of abilities and last year it had over 500 entrants.

There are over €1,000 in prizes available on the night and 3 x €20 CASH SPOT PRIZES for athletes that enter on-line (On-line entries close on 28/04/19).

This is an event for all of the family - crawl / walk / jog / run.

Register on-line to beat the queues - click and collect, get faster results and be in with a chance to win one of 3 x €20 CASH SPOT PRIZES for all athletes that register on-line!

This chip-timed race has grown in popularity since it commenced in 2015. Up to 500 participants have competed in this high-class family friendly event in the beautiful and picturesque village of Dundrum.

Dundrum Athletic Club and its members are well known for their professionalism and fantastic hospitality when hosting events.

Pre-event there will be parking, changing and toilet facilities available to all participants.

Post-race we would like to invite everyone back to The Race HQ for refreshments and some of the finest cooking and baking provided by Dundrum Athletic Club and its members! We will have the presentation of all of our category winners also.

The Race: The Race itself is a great spectacle for all involved. Pre-race there will be a great atmosphere with music and a fantastic first kilometre through the village both for athlete and spectator. The race is well marshalled throughout with stewards, pace car and Kilometre markers. Mid-race we have our resident DJ pumping out some motivational tunes for the athletes. There is an excellent viewing opportunity at the junction of Mill & Green Road. The final kilometre is brilliant with a time clock telling you what your pace is. There will also be 800m and 400m markers to tell you when you can make the final PUSH! The finish line in the village is atmospheric with music and supporters cheering everyone along!

Small water bottles will be available for all finishers.

Prize Fund:

Prizes in the following categories;

Men: Senior 1st, 2nd & 3rd, M O/40, M O/45, M O/50, M O/55 M O/60.

Women: Senior 1st, 2nd & 3rd, W O/35, W O/40, W O/45, W O/50 W O/55.

Junior Man & Junior Woman

Wheelchair

Entry: €10

Race Headquarters: Dundrum Boy Scouts Hall, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, E34 EY28.

Car parking at race headquarters. Registration & Race No. Pick Up. Race HQ. Register Online, be in with a chance to win one of 3 €20 cash spot prizes. Click and collect your bib number, avoid the queues. On-line registration helps with faster results for all.

Timing & Finish Line Services

Gun and Chip Start/ Finish timing services using industry leading Jaguar Electronic RFID timing will be provided by Premier Timing Systems. Water bottles.

Contact dundrumathleticsclub@gmail.com

Facebook: Dundrum Athletic Club