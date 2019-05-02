Gold for Moyne AC at County Junior, Senior & Masters Track & Field Championships

Pictured: Moyne AC 4x100m relay Junior Women gold medal winners at Co. Track & field Championships in Templemore on Sunday last. L-R. Emma Gleeson, Leah Ralph, Jessie Newman, Aisling O'Dwyer, Katie Bergin, Rachel Butler

County Junior, Senior & Masters Track & Field Championships

Sunday, April 28, saw 19 athletes take part in the County Track & Field Championships hosted by Templemore Athletic Club. With such a large contingent taking part, they all contributed to the winning of 4 sets of relay medals and an impressive 26 individual medals, made up of 12 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals. Double gold was won by Sinead Tynan in the O/45 400mts (77.70) and High Jump (1.25), Liz Power in the O/55 100mts (18.45) and 200mts (40.10) and Ray Power in the O/55 200mts (31.1) and 400mts (75.77) with Ray also winning a silver medal in the 100mts (15.30). Gold medals also went the way of Michelle Percy in the O/40 800mts (2.56.4), Brigid Gleeson in the 0/45 800mts (2.46.75), Sean Burke in the Junior Long Jump (5.23), Emma Gleeson in the Junior 400mts (58.20), Katie Bergin in the Junior Long Jump (4.55) and Jack Hickey in the Junior 100mts. Winning silver medals were Aisling Maher in the Senior 100mts (15.1) and 200mts (32.2), Ber Spillane in the O/35 400mts (72.40), Katie Bergin in the Junior 100mts and 200mts (28.3), Jessie Newman in the Junior 400mts (73.10) and Jack Hickey in the Junior 200mts (24.4). Bronze medals were won by Aisling Dwyer in the Junior 100mts and 200mts (29.8), Siobhan Power in the O/35 100mts (14.79) and 200mts (31.3), Emma Gleeson in the Junior Long Jump (4.06) and Jack Hickey in the Junior 400mts (54.87), While Rachel Butler and Leah Ralph did not manage to make it to the podium individual wise they were vital parts of the club relay teams that won their respective events. The Junior Ladies team of Aisling Dwyer, Emma Gleeson, Rachel Butler and Katie Bergin won their event in 55.00 with the Senior team of Aisling Maher, Sharon Cantwell, Jessie Newman and Leah Ralph also collecting gold in 60.14. The masters team won silver in a time of 60.82 with Siobhan Power, Ber Spillane, Brigid Gleeson and Sinead Tynan making up the quartet while our final team the Junior 4 x 400mts performed impressively to win their event in 3.48 represented by Sean Burke, Dylan McLoughlin, Nathan Bowe and Jack Hickey. Well done to all the athletes involved on a great day. Many thanks also to Martin, John, Paddy, Mark, Sharon, Eibhlis and Frank who greatly assisted with the competition on the day.

Inter-Club Track and Field Challenge

In the interest of safety due to the approach of Storm Hannah it was decided to postpone the Inter-Club Track & Field Challenge on Friday last. This has now been re-scheduled to Friday May 17 at 6.15pm. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Burma Challenge

The 16th annual Burma Challenge commences this Thursday night May 2 with a 5k walk, jog or run around the usual Burma route. This starts at 7.30pm with everyone taking off from the start together. Those participating are asked to be at the track by 7.15pm at the latest to register. The challenge continues each of the following three Thursday nights of May 9, 16 and 23. A one-mile team challenge on the track, a handicap over 5k and a team relay covering the 5k route are the other nights of the event. The cost is €10. Everyone is very welcome once they are over 16 years of age. Contact John on 086-8403515 if you need any further information. Refreshments for all afterwards.

County Juvenile Track & Field Championships

These championships take place on Saturday and Sunday May 11 and 12 in Templemore. Athletes who are competing are asked to give their names and what events they are entering to Geraldine by this Friday May 3.

Club Lotto

Winners this week were Roisin Flanagan and Eibhlis Purcell. Many thanks to all for your support.

Mini Marathon

The club will host our annual 10k mini marathon on Monday June 3 at 12 noon. Also, on the programme is a 5k Run and Walk commencing at the same time as the 10k. Entry fee is €15 for the 10k and €10 for the 5k. Both events will be timed. Prize money on offer will be as follows – 10k – 1st €100, 2nd €50, 3rd €30. 5k – 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20. Medallions to all finishers.

2019 Games

Following on from our very successful 70th anniversary games in 2019, the club will host the 2019 games on Wednesday July 10 at 6.30pm. Again, we will be hoping for a sub 4-minute mile from the men and sub 2.05-minute 800mts for ladies. On the programme are races over 200mts and 400mts with additional mile and 800mts races along with long jump and weight for distance. Anyone interested in taking part in the event should contact Martin on 087-2681524 or John on 086-8403515 or e-mail hello@moyneathleticclub.com

Fixtures

Saturday May 11 – County U/13-U/19 Track & Field Championships – Templemore

Sunday May 12 – County U/9-U/12 Track & Field Championships – Templemore

Saturday May 25 – Munster U/9-U/11 Track & Field Championships – CIT Cork

Sunday May 26 – County Juvenile B Track & Field Championships - Moyne

Saturday June 8 – Munster U/12-U/19 Track & Field Championships - Templemore.