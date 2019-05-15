They came in their droves to remember Curley at Mooreabbey Milers AC

A memorable night was had last Friday night in our iconic little village of Galbally all in remembrance of our dear friend and running legend Michael Curley Cunningham. Curley departed this world two years ago after a brave and heroic battle with cancer. Runners and walkers came in their droves to remember the iconic legend that was. As the race began drops had started to fall by the first mile the heavens had opened. We think this may have been Curleys way of showing he was right there with us and saying no race is worth running or winning if it is easily ran. The winners on the night were Niall Shanahan An Bru AC 1st across the line and breaking the course record, Declan Moore of Bilboa AC was 2nd and Noel Murphy of Waterford AC took 3rd. The female winners were Michelle Finn Leevale taking 1st and also breaking the female course record Dymphna Ryan Dundrum AC took 2nd and Carol Finn Leevale was 3rd. There were many category winners too with 3 of prizes going to our own club members, Ewan Cunningham male junior, Tom Blackburn M O/50 and Padraigin Riggs taking the F O/70. Club runners on the night were Tom Blackburn Damien Holian Ewan Cunningham James Fletcher Robert Cunningham Liam Lewis Brendan Houlihan Dariusz Gazdowicz Evan Wright Mary Pyke Gerard Griffin Paddy Bourke Catherine Hogan Michelle Carey Ann Cummins Orla and Amie Hickey Patrick Hartigan Mary Hinchy Mandy Parslow Padraigin Riggs John Riordan Marie Tyndall David Tyndall Yvonne McEniry Mary Magner. Race Director was Liam O Donnell and he had army of stewards, marshals and helpers behind him. Curley family graced our proceedings with their presence on the night while Curleys sister Brenda took to the course.

Tipperary Water 10k

A bright sunny breezy Sunday morning saw Willie O'Donoghue, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Paddy Bourke and Michelle Carey in clonmel for the 11am start of the Tipperary water 10k. Intentions were shown from the start gun with the top twenty pushing hard from the start line which started on the Quays and just over 37 minutes later Willie O'Donoghue was first for the club to reappeared at the finish line in the showgrounds, followed by Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Paddy Bourke and Michelle Carey. Willie O'Donoghue was 1st in his category, Marie O'Shea as 5th lady while Mary Pyke was 2nd in her category.

IMRA Seefin

The latest run of the southeast league was up to the summit of Seefin Co Waterford last Sunday morning. Our king of the mountain and trails Tom Blackburn was in Waterford to test the route. The route started with a 3km long climb on a peat based trail, up to the summit of Coumaraglin. Tom followed the fence line north, then there was a fall to the gap, where the trail passes a white standing stone, leading to the steep climb of Seefin. Staying with the fence the climb eased for the last kilometre to the top. The turnaround point was close to the summit. The return followed the same route back. Tom finished 2nd overall just seconds behind the winner David Power.

A busy few days for Patrick

The north munster schools track and field was held in castleisland on Tuesday and Thursday last. John the Baptist student and club member Patrick Holian participated on both days. Patrick ran the 1,500m on Tuesday and took the bronze medal in this event and on Thursday he ran the 5,000m where he finished 5th.

On Friday night he doned the green and black jersey of Glenroe playing full back for the Minors and won. Then the following morning he was off to Templemore for the county juvenile outdoor track and field where after splitting hairs Patrick battled hard and pulled through taking 2nd and a silver medal for his efforts.

Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field

On Sunday it was the turn of our younger juveniles take to the outdoor track and field. What an experience it was for our first time track and field juvenile athletes. The run shone down as they ran jumped and threw. No medals were to be had this time around but they sure will be back for the next round of the competition.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn. All abilities welcome.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019

● Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6). We have a massive €500 for first male and female home in this one.

● Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)