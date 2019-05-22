Dundrum athlete Patricia Moloney improves her time at 20km de Bruxelles

WILD CHEETAH 5K RUN

The Wild Cheetah 5k Run was held on Thursday, May 16 in Fota Island, Co Cork. We had three athletes make the trip down to run around the wildlife park. In the 5k we had two race, 91st PJ Holmes 21:59 and was 1st O60 and 145th Christina Fryday 23:44. Christina's daughter Alana also ran the juvenile 1 Mile race in 7:37.



BURMA CHALLENGE

The Burma Challenge continued in Moyne on Thursday, May 16. This weeks challenge was a handicap 5k. Ruaidhri Devitt ran very well in a time of 17:37.



POULMUCKA 8K AND 5K

The popular Poulmucka 8k and 5k was held on Friday, May 17. The course is hilly with ups and downs. In the 8k we had 10 athletes compete. First home for the club in a great position was 8th Colm Bradshaw 28:34, he was followed closely by 10th Michael Ryan 29:15 and 11th Michael J Ryan 29:36. Next we had 23rd Linda Grogan who ran a fantastic time of 30:58 to place 2nd Lady. She was followed by 24th Paudie Coen 31:19, 35th Tony Delaney 32:54, 49th Mairead Julian Kilmartin in a PB time of 34:58, 54th Teresa O'Connor 35:38, 64th Rebecca Lenehan in a PB time of 36:44 and 105th Claire Ryan in a PB time of 43:50. In the 5k race we had two athletes finish on the podium with Jerry McCarthy winning the race in 18:25 and John Kelly 3rd in 18:49.



20KM DE BRUXELLES

The 20km de Bruxelles race was held on Sunday, May 19 in Brussels. Patricia Moloney returned to do this race with her sisters this year and got a 10 min PB on last years time of 1:57:05. Nice to see the club colours been flown internationally.

Dundrum AC's PJ Holmes, Alana Fryday and Christina Fryday at the Cheetah Run 5k and 1 Mile in Fota Island, Cork