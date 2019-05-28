A busy weekend on the juvenile track and field calendar for Dundrum athletes

JUVENILE TRACK AND FIELD

It was a busy weekend on the juvenile track and field calendar. The Munster Championships for U9 to U11 was on in Cork on Saturday, May 25 and we had two athletes in action. Laura Hales competed in the girls U11 Long Jump and 60m and Sophie Moynihan ran the U11 600m. Both performed well but got no medals. On Sunday, May 26 the County Juvenile ‘B’ T & F was held in Moyne and we had 30 athletes competing with a lot of success. We had Gold Medals for Billy Kilmartin in the Boys U9 Long Jump, Thomas Hennessey in the Boys U9 200m, Cian Buckley in the Boys U10 Javelin, Oisin O’Neill in the Boys U11 Javelin, Aisling Carroll in the Girls U11 Javelin and Niamh Buckley in the Girls U13 Long Jump. We had Silver Medal wins for Shane Hennessey in the Boys U10 Long Jump, Micheal Delahunty in the Boys U11 60m, Donagh Guilfoyle in the Boys U12 Long Jump and 600m, Sarah O’Dwyer in the Girls U12 600m, Alana Fryday in the Girls U12 Javelin and Chloe O’Neill in the U11 80m. Bronze Medals were won by Sean O’Neill in the Boys U9 Javelin, Micheal Delahunty in the Boys U11 Long Jump, Niamh Buckley in the Girls U13 600m, Nollaig Kilmartin in the Girls U10 Javelin and Ellisse Kelly in the Girls U9 Long Jump. Others to compete without individual success were in the Girls U9 Aine O’Neill, Sarah Guilfoyle, Sophie O’Dwyer, Mia McCormack, Molly Butler and Katie O’Dwyer. In the Girls U10 Muireann O’Neill, Caoibhe O’Neill and Clodagh Ryan. In the Girls U11 Anna Ryan, Sophie Swain, Clodagh Kilmartin and Anna Butler. In the Boys U10 Charlie O’Dwyer and Darrell Feery competed well. Most who did not win individual medals would have won medals in the mixed relays. Well done to all our athletes on a great day. We will have some athletes competing in June in the Munster U13 to U19 Championships and the Munster ‘B’ at the end of the month.



CORK ATHLETICS GRADED TRACK AND FIELD

The Cork Athletics Graded Track and Field Leagues 2019, Round 2 was held on Thursday, May 23 at the CIT Track in Cork. This race is sponsored by John Buckley. Eamon Morrissey had a superb race to finish 2nd in a speedy time of 9:20 in the 3,000m.



KILMALLOCK 4 MILE

The Kilmallock 4 Mile was held on Friday, May 24 in Kilmallock, Co Limerick. We had two athletes compete in good conditions. Gareth McGlinchey had a great race to place 3rd in 21:17 only 3 days after getting a 5k PB in Cork. John Kelly also ran well to place 17th in 24:24.



WALLS OF FETHARD 6K

The Walls of Fethard 6k was held on Thursday, May 23. This is a challenging course with a lot of uphill for the first 3km. We had 4 athletes compete. First home for the club in a strong position was 5th Colm Bradshaw 21:18, he was followed by 6th Ruaidhri Devitt 21:53, 13th Michael Moore 23:46 and 37th Tish Ryan 27:46.



JOHN BUCKLEY SPORTS 5K

The very popular John Buckley Sports 5k was held in Cork on Tuesday, May 21. This course attracts a lot of runners due to being flat and fast. There is also the reward of receiving a tshirt for the Top 20. Gareth McGlinchey had a great race to place 12th in a fantastic PB time of 16:09 and was amongst the fastest Top 20.



NED LAFFERTY MEMORIAL 5K

The Ned Lafferty Memorial 5k was held on Tuesday, May 21 in Templemore. Racing conditions were good over a challenging enough route. We had two club athletes compete with both placing on the podium. Dymphna Ryan ran an excellent race to place 9th overall and 2nd Lady in 18:17. Linda Grogan also had brilliant race to place 16th overall and 3rd Lady in 18:55. Great to see both ladies place so well overall, in quick times breaking 19 mins over this course and getting podium positions.