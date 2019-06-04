Two athletes from Dundrum AC take part in this year's Cork City Marathon

CORK CITY MARATHON

The Cork City Marathon was held on Sunday, June 2. We had two athletes compete the long distance of 26 miles. Yvonne Heaney ran well in 4:11:35 and marathon veteran PJ Holmes completed his 41st marathon in 4:23:46. Well done to them both and another marathon and medal under your belts.



DEADMANS 5 MILE

The Deadmans 5 Mile was held on Friday, May 31 in Carrick on Suir and is a part the the Three Counties Challenge. Jim Hally ran well to place 26th in 32:24.



HOLYCROSS NS 5K

The Holycross NS 5k was held on Wednesday, May 29. We had 10 athletes compete. Colm Bradshaw had only raced the Rosegreen NS 5k the previous night and managed to have a great race to win in 17:30, he was followed by 3rd Michael Ryan 18:18. Great to have two club members finish in podium position. Next was 5th Paudie Coen 18:36, 28th Tish Ryan 22:29 ,(4th Lady), 29th Aisling Crowe 22:34 (5th Lady),48th Claire Ryan 26:35, 51st Marian Breen 27:13, 52nd Martina Butler 27;13, making her debut for the club 55th Molly Carberry 27:24 and 81st Ber Bourke 35:15.



ROSEGREEN NS 5K

The Rosegreen NS 5k was held on Tuesday, May 28. We had 7 athletes compete. First home for the club was 4th Colm Bradshaw 16:52, he was followed by 5th Ruaidhri Devitt 17:14, 7th Michael J Ryan 17:45, 10th Stephen Ryan 19:01 (1st O40), 21st Mary Kennedy in a PB time of 20:48 and was 1st Lady O40, 28th Teresa O'Connor 21:16 (2nd Lady O40) and 64th Ber Bourke 32:40.