Mooreabbey Milers: Munster Championship Gold for Larry and Willie

Munster Masters

The Munster Master track and field took place last Sunday in Templemore Co Tipperary. We had Willie O'Donoghue in the purple and white on the track and Larry O Grady on the field. Five events for Larry O'Grady and Two events for Willie O'Donoghue saw them bring home five gold and two silver between them. Larry bought home gold in the shot putt, weight for distance and the hammer and silver in the discus and the high jump while Willie O'Donoghue took gold in the 800m and 1,500m.

Kilfinane 4 Mile

Six Mooreabbey Milers braved the weather elements on Friday night. On what was a glorious Friday morning turned out to be an awful afternoon with the rain lashing down. At 7.55 the rain gods gave them a break giving a small bit of pleasure for the start of the new 4 mile course. Out supporting this run for the club was Ewan Cunningham, Gerard Hanley whom took a PB from this run, Patricia Ryan, Mary Hinchy, Yvonne Blackburn and Mary Magner. Mary Hinchy was 1st in her category.

Doneraile 10k

Fifteen hours after competing in the Ballyhoura Active Series Kilfinane 4 mile Yvonne Blackburn and Mary Magner were back on the start line for the Doneraile road/trail 10k. The race had plenty of variety as it took in the scenic countryside and parts of the beautiful Doneraile Park. The route was enjoyable as it had a mixture of flat, a few inclines and a few downhills. The ladies started just above the top park gates where they ran towards the town, turning up right just after Londis onto Convent Road, there was a nice downhill once they passed the old primary school and then left at Bogs Cross, where they followed the road right around until we came to Cornahinch Cross. From here they ran back into the town, and back to the beautiful park.

Dingle Adventure Race

Liam O'Donnell was down on the Dingle Peninsula last Saturday morning for the Dingle Adventure Race. Now in it's 5th year the Dingle Adventure Race Sport takes in the spectacular route around the western point of the Dingle Peninsula. The Dingle Adventure Race Sport starts with short run to kayak, where Liam kayaked 1km in single sea kayaks around Dingle Harbour. Onto his bike heading West passing Ventry and around the stunning Slea head, at Dunquin Liam cycle up the steep Mam Clasack, then a run up the Mountain track to the summit of Mount Eagle and back. Cycle back to Dingle with 1km run to finish. Liams 6 transitions were: 1. Run to Kayak: Dingle to Kayak Distance 1km. 2. Kayak. Milltown. Distance 1km. 3. Cycle: Dingle to Mt Eagle via Slea head. Distance 20km.

4. Hike / Mountain Run. Mount Eagle. Distance 7.5km. 5. Cycle: Mt Eagle to Dingle via Ventry. Distance 11.5km. 6. Run to Finish. Bike transition to Finish line.

The Dingle Adventure Race Sport sent Liam on a total Distance of 43km and on an altitude gain of 2,640ft .

Scafell Sky Race

Across the Irish sea last Saturday was Barry Hartnett at the Scafell Sky Race.

40km of technical singletrack and scree make this a classic skyrunning route to be reckoned with. The circular 'newly designed' route allowed Barry to run from the iconic National Trust's Stickle Barn over Lakeland Fells and through Lakeland Valleys, whilst summit England’s highest mountain on route and traverse some of the most challenging trails in the central Lake District. With sections of scree and light scrambling thrown in, the Scafell Sky Race is a serious test of nerve, skill and endurance. Ultra runner Barry is getting back to top form as he finished in an impressive 10th position in this endurance test.

Mary Doyle 5k

The Mary Doyle memorial 5k took place last Saturday evening in New Inn County Tipperary. On the start line for this one was Stuart Moloney, Marie O'Shea and Mary Pyke. Having lead for most of the race unfortunately Stuart was pipped on the line by 2 seconds into second place, with Marie and Mary finishing well.

5k Rushmere Parkrun England

Down in the south of England Gerard Griffin made an early start to his morning last Saturday to take part in the local Rushmere park run. Gerard was in flying form and finished well in 7th place.

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay

This year the Cahir Half Marathon & Relay will take place on Saturday the 6th of July at 11am in the picturesque town of Cahir. The race itself is AAI permit granted with a stash of cash up for grabs on the day but once you have the hard work done you'll receive a bespoke medal, goody bag, juice from the Apple farm, chip timing and Cahir physio at the finish line with music and entertainment provided at the finishing area for you and your family. We would like to thank this year's sponsors Cummin's Financial Services, Cahir House Hotel, Morrison's Pharmacy, Hinchy's Garage, Quirke Jewellers, Promec Technologies, Supervalu Cahir, The Apple Farm, Aldi, Discover Travels, Surecom, Lava Rock and Abbot Vascular & Caplice Auctioneers. Last Day For Online Reg Is Sunday June 30th. Register today online with runireland.com _ Entry fees €30 half marathon and €40 relay.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019

● Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6). We have a massive €500 for first male and female home in this one.

● Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)

Mooreabbey Milers at the Kilfinane 4 Mile last Friday night

Barry Hartnett at the Scafell Sky Race last weekend

Yvonne Blackburn and Mary Magner after the Doneraile 10k last Saturday morning