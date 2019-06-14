Dundrum AC athletes enjoy the Scoil Chormaic 5k fundraiser

MUNSTER OUTDOOR JUVENILE AND SENIOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held in Templemore with the Juveniles running on Saturday, June 8 and the Seniors on Sunday, June 9. We had had two athletes compete on each day. In the Juvenile races we had Shane Buckley compete in the Boys U14 800m. Shane has just returned from injury, but still managed a smashing performance finishing on the podium winning Silver in a PB of 2:14.32. Also competing on the day in the Boys U15 was Brian Byrne who ran the 800m in 2:23.25 and the 80m Hurdles in 14.46, great performances, but unfortunately finished outside of podium. In the Senior race we had Eamon Morrissey win Silver in the 1,500m in a fantastic PB of 4:17. Also competing was Alex Ryan who ran a 100m PB of 11.7, but finished outside of the podium.

Pictured Dundrum AC coach Michael Moore with Brian Byrne and Shane Buckley (U14 Boys 800m Silver) at the Munster Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Templemore



SCOIL CHORMAIC 5K

The Scoil Chormaic 5k was held on Sunday, June 9 in Cashel. The rain held off for the race and all club members would like to congratulate the school on a very well organised race. We had 14 athletes take part. Some members raced, while others walked and enjoyed it with their families. Michael J Ryan ran very well to finish on the podium in 2nd in 18:08. Next we had Linda Grogan finishing 4th overall and 1st Lady in 19:06. Fantastic running especially considering she won the Portumna Half Marathon the previous day. Next we had 9th Michael Moore 19:54, 11th Karen Coughlan 20:40 and finished on the podium in 3rd place, Karen has had a fantastic year of running. Great to see a podium finish. She was followed by 12th Mary Kennedy 21:17 (4th Lady) who only ran New Inn the night before, 16th Paula Quirke 22:02 (5th Lady), 17th Teresa O'Connor 22:09 (6th Lady) who ran New Inn the night before, 28th Martha Quirke 23:12, 56th Brid Quirke 27:33, 58th Christina Fryday 27:45, 59th Alana Fryday 27:45, 65th Nollaig Kilmartin 29:02, 67th Mairead Julian Kilmartin 29:02 and 134th Gareth McGlinchey 45:38.



MARY DOYLE 5K

The Mary Doyle 5k was held in New Inn on Saturday, June 8 as part of the New Inn Festival and weather conditions were good. This race is in memory of the hard working Mary Doyle who volunteered her spare time to help with Clonmel AC and the County Athletics in particular the Cross Country races where you would always meet her. We had 9 athletes compete in her memory. Gareth McGlinchey had a great race to finish on the podium in 3rd in a time of 16:54. Next we had 6th Dymphna Ryan 18:29, fantastic time over a course with a hard uphill finish of roughly 1km to 1.5km. This led to her winning the ladies race and finishing 1st on the podium. She was followed by 14th Declan Buckley 19:40, it's great to see Declan back on great form, 31st Mary Kennedy 21:0, this woman is running a blinder recently, 34th Teresa O'Connor 21:13, 44th Tish Ryan 22:23, 52nd Rebecca Lenehan 23:02, 67th Conor Kennedy 24:51 and 124th Mae Kennedy 32:31.



DONERAILE 10KM TRAIL AND ROAD RACE

The Doneraile 10km Trail and Road Race was held on Saturday, June 8 in Doneraile, Co Limerick. We had 4 athletes compete over this mixed terrain course. First home for the club for 46th Mairead Julian Kilmartin 46:39, she was followed by 91st Christina Fryday 51:18, 129th Patricia Moloney 54:52 and 141st Claire Ryan 55:57.



PORTUMNA FOREST HALF MARATHON

The Portumna Forest Half Marathon was held on Saturday, June 8 in Portumna, Co Galway. It was ideal conditions with loops of 5km and a bit to make up the 21km distance over a forest trek. Linda Grogan had a great race to place 6th overall and was 1st Lady in 1:26:07. Keep up the great work Linda.



KILFINANE 4 MILE

The Kilfinane 4 Mile was held on Friday, June 7 over a new route in Kilfinane, Co Limerick. We had 2 athletes compete. First home for the club was 15th John Kelly 24:11 and he was followed by 33rd Tony Delaney 25:46.



DROM AND INCH CAMOGIE CLUB 5K

The Drom and Inch Camogie Club 5k was held on Wednesday, June 5 in Drom. We had one athlete compete. Colm Bradshaw has yet again a great race finishing in podium position of 2nd place in 17:27. Well done to Colm who is running very well.

Pictured Dundrum AC's Colm Bradshaw who was 2nd at the Drom and Inch Camogie Club 5k



MOYNE 10K AND 5K

The annual Moyne 10k and 5k was held on the Bank Holiday Monday, 3rd June. We had 9 athletes compete in total. In the 5k we had 3 compete. First home for the club was Junior athlete Stephen McDonald in 9th in a time of 20:46. Next we had 22nd Christina Fryday 24:27 and 29th Claire Ryan in a PB time of 25:47. Claire is running very well this year and this is her second time breaking her 5k PB this year. In the 10k race we had 6 compete. Gareth McGlinchey went with the leading pack of David Maunsell and John Fitzgibbon. He pushed the pace and broke away from John with David. He ran very well to finish on the podium in 2nd place in a super quick time of 33:37. Michael Ryan also finished very well just outside of the podium in 5th in 37:44. Linda Grogan had a superb race. She finished 10th overall in a fantastic PB of 39:01 taking 30 seconds off her previous PB. She took the lead early in the women's race and was the clear winner of the race. She was clear of 2nd place Angela Fogarty of Moyne by over 3 mins. Next we had 11th Michael Moore 39:28, 32nd Tish Ryan in a PB of 46:30 and 36th Rebecca Lenehan 48:10. Well done to everyone, they all ran very well.

Dundrum AC at the Moyne 10k/5k. Left to right: Linda Grogan, Claire Ryan, Tish Ryan, Rebecca Lenehan, Gareth McGlinchey and Christina Fryday

Dundrum AC at the Moyne 10k/5k. Left to right: Stephen McDonald, Gareth McGlinchey, Michael Ryan, Linda Grogan, Christina Fryday, Claire Ryan and Michael Moore