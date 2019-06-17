Millie and Shane run well for Dundrum AC at the Munster Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field Championships

THE MILE MARKER

The Mile Marker was held in Danesfort, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, June 16. We had 3 athletes compete. In the 10 Mile race we had Linda Grogan place 13th overall and 2nd Lady in a fantastic time of 1:05:28. In the 5 Mile race Dymphna Ryan ran superbly to place 3rd overall and 1st Ladybin 30:38, also running two days after the Bilboa 5k was 79th Martina Butler 46:49.

Dundrum AC's Linda Grogan who won the ladies race at the Mile Marker 10 Mile in Danesfort, Co Kilkenny

Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan who was 3rd overall and 1st Lady at the Mile Marker 5 Mile in Danesfort, Co Kilkenny



MUNSTER JUVENILE OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held in Castleisland, Co Kerry. We had two athletes compete both in the U14 1,500m. Millie Kelly ran the Girls U14 very well in 5:52.18, but was outside of the medals. Shane Buckley ran in the Boys U14 and ran very well with a photo finish, he won Silver in a quick time of 4:43.78, only .01 of a second behind the winner. Shane now qualifies for the National Championships.



MICHAEL CAHILL 5K

The annual Michael Cahill 5k race was held on Friday, June 14 in Ballingarry. This is an out and back course with a challenging uphill finish. We had 4 athletes compete. First home for the club was 23rd Michael Moore 19:11 and was 1st O50, 32nd Noel Casey 20:01, 39th John Moore 20:57 and was 1st O60 and 64th Emma Ely 23:22 who was 1st Juvenile and 1st Juvenile Girl. Great times ran by all four athletes.



GER MULLANE MEMORIAL 10K AND 5K

The Ger Mullane Memorial 10k and 5k was hosted by Bilboa AC and held in Bilboa, Co Limerick. We had two athletes compete in each race. In the 10k Tony Delaney ran very well to place 8th overall and was 1st O50 in 41:19. Also racing over the challenging hilly course was 70th Patricia Moloney 55:06. In the 5k Colm Bradshaw continued his great form to place in podium position of 2nd in 17:23, also running well was 24th Martina Butler 27:49.



GT5K

The GT5K was held in Wednesday, June 12 in Cork and is part of the Grant Thornton races. Dymphna Ryan running for her work company AIB won the ladies race in a very fast time of 18:18

Pictured below Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan who was 1st Lady at the GT5K in Co Cork

Pictured below Dundrum AC's Patricia Moloney and Martina Butler at the Bilboa AC 10k and 5k in Co Limerick