Templemore Athletic Club host wonderful championships

Templemore AC hosted a great Munster Athletic Championship last weekend on the Athletic Track.

Over 2000 athletes were entered to compete and over 900 cars were parked in the park by our stewards.

We wish to thank the Gardaí, Red Cross, Stewards, Club Officials and our catering staff.

These were long days for all from 7am and the efforts of all is truly appreciated, including neighbouring clubs.

Sunday (June 9) saw the local club win 26 Gold Medals, 6 Silver and 5 Bronze. We also witnessed six Munster records being set by our adult athletes.

This fixture brought good economic benefits to Templemore Town and its hinterland.

We thank the Munster Athletic Council for granting us the opportunity to host the event. Full results on www.tipperaryathletics.com

Pictured below Kaley Cozens who won bronze in the U15 Javelin at Munster Championships held in Castleisland on Saturday and Sunday June 15 and 16

Pictured below Azuolas Varnili who won gold in the hammer u/17