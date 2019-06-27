Roscrea U15 girls soccer team are county champions at Community Games

Roscrea defeated Fethard in the u15 girls county final and Newport defeated St Flannan's/Bournea in two great games played in Peak Villa, Thurles last weekend. Fethard won the boys u12 soccer final defeating Ballina. Many thanks to Thurles for hosting the event and to Kevin Cummins for all his valuable assistance.

The Roscrea girls will now represent Tipperary when they play Limerick in the preliminary game of the Munster finals in the North Campus in University of Limerick on next Saturday, June 29. The Fethard boys will play Sixmilebridge, Clare at the same venue.

The Newport girls will play Abbeydorney Kerry in the Munster semi finals in Tralee on Saturday, July, 6.

Others to play preliminary games are U14 Camogie Moycarkey Borris v Ardfert, Kerry, U10 GAA Powerstown Lisronagh v Killarney, U12 Girls GAA Moycarkey Borris v Corofin Kilboy, Clare. U13 Futsal Boys Newport v Cara, Waterford. All other games will take place in Tralee on July 6.

Best of Luck to all.

Pictured below County Champions Roscrea u15 Girls Soccer Team. Back row, left to right: Abi Vozza, Ciara Kirwan, Ceola Bergin, Mollie Dooley, Orla Kruse, Aoife Dillon, Kelsey Wing, Lucy Lee, Micheal Maher, County Vice Chairman. Front row, left to right: Khya Lynch, Leanne Doherty, Jessica Kelly, Leah Ryan, Niamh O'Brien, Áine Dooley