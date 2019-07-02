Moyne AC 2019 Summer Games

With just 10 days to go to our Summer Games (Wednesday, July 10) things are starting to come together with the organisation of the event. Our timing has been organised, official starter and pa announcer confirmed. Thus far we have athletes travelling from Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Cork along with athletes from throughout Tipperary. With events for juveniles, juniors, seniors and masters there is something for everyone. In the line-up last year, we had athletes of the calibre of Sean Tobin, Clonmel, Amy O’Donoghue, Emerald and Stephanie Cotter, West Muskerry who have all progressed to representing Ireland at top class competitions around Europe. It would be great to see this calibre of athlete compete again on July 10.

We would encourage those who have yet to enter to do so as soon as possible by sending on their details to hello@moyneathleticclub.com to include their name, club, event and pb. Entry fee is €10 per event and the closing date for entries is 12pm on Monday, July 8. No late entries will be accepted. Check in and payment on the night from 6pm to 7pm.

We are still looking for more athletes to take on the attempt at a sub 4-minute mile for men or a sub 2.05min 800mts for ladies. The first, second and third athletes across the line will receive €200, €100 or €50 respectively while there is an additional bonus of €500 for breaking the 4-minute mile or €300 for breaking the 2.05 800mts time. The first three across the line in the Senior Ladies and Men’s 200mts and 400mts will receive sums of €75, €50 or €25 and these races are filling up quite quickly while all other races will have cash prizes of €50, €30, €20 respectively. Again, strong entries are being received for these events. For all juvenile races and the relay races medals are on offer which will also be given out to all those who compete on the night.

With 20 various events on the programme, there should be at least two hours or more of exciting athletics on offer and we encourage all athletic fans to come along and enjoy the evening. Spectator entry is free, and refreshments will be served after all competitions have been completed. If you wish to talk to one of our officials and seek further details, then please contact Martin on 087-2681524 or John on 086-8403515.

Programme of Events and Prizemoney

- Girls U14 600m - Medals

- Boys U14 600m – Medals

- Girls U/12 4 x 100mts Relay – Medals

- Boys U/12 4 x 100mts Relay - Medals

- Senior Ladies 200m – 1st €75, 2nd €50, 3rd €25.

- Senior Men 200m – 1st €75, 2nd €50, 3rd €25

- Junior Ladies 200m – 1st 50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

- Junior Men 200m - 1st 50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

- Master Ladies 400m - 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

- Master Men 400m - 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

- Senior Ladies 400m - 1st €75, 2nd €50, 3rd €25.

- Senior Men 400m - 1st €75, 2nd €50, 3rd €25.

- Senior Ladies Mile - 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20

- Senior Men’s “B” Mile – 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

- Senior Ladies 4 x 100mts Relay – Medals

- Senior Men 4 x 100mts Relay - Medals

- Senior Ladies 800m – 1st €200, 2nd €100, 3rd €50

*Bonus of €300 if breaking 2.05min.

- Senior Men “A” Mile – 1st €200, 2nd €100, 3rd €50

*Bonus of €500 if breaking 4 min.

- Junior Ladies Long Jump - 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

- Senior Men Weight for Distance -1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20.

Entry Fee: €10 per event – payable on the night.

E -mail entries to: hello@moyneathleticclub.com with name, club, event, PB.

Entries close at 11.59pm on Monday, July 8. No late entries. Check in and Payment from 6.00pm – 7.00pm, July 10.

Enquiries: Martin (087) 2681524 or John (086) 8403 515