Templemore Athletic Club on the right track!

It can be said that Templemore Athletic Club is certainly on the right track !

The past week has seen the Tartom Track restored to its best, through washing; re-spraying and re-lining. The track is now opened to the public and our regular users between 9am and 9pm daily.

Yet another athlete from the club’s talented pool of athletes has qualified to represent Ireland at International level. His name is Azuolas Varnede (otherwise known as Azzi) . He qualified to represent Gairmscoil Thurles when he threw almost 50 m in the Hammer at the Tailteann Games in Santry Stadium.

Training

Older age groups (12 – 20) continue training each Monday and Wednesday at 7pm for another 3 weeks, while 7 – 11 year olds have finished training until September.

Pictures

Great result for Rebecca Kavanagh, pictured left, finishing in 5th place in Turbo javelin at National Championships held in Tullamore. This is a great achievement for Rebecca and we are very proud of her. Looking forward to next season which promises to be even more successful for her.

It's not easy for a club to gather a 'pool' of athletes who are talented, hard working and great pals,but, we have in the shape of Jack Carroll, Aaron Dunford, Joe Burke, Sean Stone, Cormac Healion and Dylan Bergin (pictured right).

They surpassed our wildest dreams and finished in 4th place at Nationals. They are a very young team with two boys stepping up to u/13.

We certainly haven't seen the last of these lads and they have a very bright future ahead of them.

On a personal note from Coaches (Alan and Marion) we would like to say 'thank you' for your dedicatation and your great company. We had a great year with you.