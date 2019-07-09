Mooreabbey Milers AC: Record numbers desend on Cahir for the 5th running of the Cahir half marathon and relay

Cahir Half Marathon

The day of recking came last Saturday morning for the biggest race on the calendar for our little club. At 8am RDs and volunteers awoke the quaint town of Cahir in preparation of the mass detention of runners. With 340 runners registered the race saw individuals and relay teams take to the start line ahead of them 13.1 miles for the individual runner and 6.55 miles for the relay runner. Success for the club came firstly with club member Willie O'Donoghue who had teamed up with neighbouring club member Sharon Cantwell of Moyne AC for the relay. They both crossed the finish in Cahir to take 1st mixed relay team, they were followed five minutes later by individual runner Damien Holian next in for the club was John Hayes followed by club friends Mary Magner and Yvonne Blackburn in the female relay and finally for the club was Padraigin Riggs who also claimed 1st in her category. RDs on the day were Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn and Catherine Hogan with their host of club volunteers, family, friends, cycling clubs, ambulance, bikers, Cahir meet and train, Cahir GAA, men's shed and many many more that gave of their time. Many thanks to all the local facilities that offered us parking and refuge for registration and sustenance. To the sponsors and runners thank you without all of you none of this would be possible. Hope to see and have you all again in 2020.

Carrauntohill Classic

Down in County Kerry last Sunday afternoon to take on the mighty Carrauntohill was Tom Blackburn and Robert Cunningham. The race started from Cronin's Yard where the race climbed gradually through the Hag's Glen until almost the bottom of the Devil's Ladder, here the route boure left to the Zigzag path that took them up on a steep uphill singletrack until they emerged close to the summit of Cnoc Na Toinne. They boure right and ran the ridge, dropping into the col between it and Carrauntohill. From there they headed straight to the summit of Carrauntohill and returned via the same route. The distance for this one was 15km and boure no problem to our own Tom Blackburn who took the 2nd podium position.

Robbie Steele Memorial 4 Mile

The annual Robbie Steele Memorial 4 Mile Road Race formally known as the annual Corkbeg 4 Mile Road Race, took place last Thursday night. Just back from injury and regaining race fitness was Kieran Lees. Kieran finished in an impressive 3rd place overall.

Ring of Kerry

Club member Liam O'Donnell along with his work colleagues of O'Donnell engineering Emly Co.Tipperary took on the task of a 175 km cycle of the ring of last Saturday as part of Kerry Charity Cycle. This year’s theme was #ExperienceTheFeeling, this was to highlight the different ways everyone can experience the cycle. This year the cyclists were raising funds for six carefully selected charities in Ireland.

• Aras Mhuire Nursing Home – Aras Mhuire endeavours to create a home environment and enhance the quality of life for their residents.

• Cúnamh Iveragh – Cúnamh Iveragh supports children and young adults with special intellectual needs.

• Breakthrough Cancer Research – The primary aim of Breakthrough Cancer research is to implement funding and support for their phenomenal research into cancer treatments in Ireland.

• Kerry Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre – KRSAC provides professional, free and confidential counselling, information and support to those in need.

• Recovery Haven – Cancer Support House – Recovery Haven is a cancer support house which provides free cancer support services to the people of Kerry.

• St. Mary’s of Angels – SMOA is a home for people with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from mild to moderate, and for many, it has been their home for most of their lives.

