A winning streak week for Mooreabbey Milers AC

Coachfoard 5 Mile

Down in the scenic Lee valley of Coachfoard on Thursday night last flying the flag for the purple and white of Mooreabbey was Kieran Lees and Willie O'Donoghue. On a tough 5 mile course but excellently organised race both men ripped up the roads in this one. Kieran finished 10th overall followed in 26th position by Willie O'Donoghue with both men taking 1st in their respective categories in a top class field of over 700 runners. The event was part of the Coachford family festival hosted by Broomhill vintage club where all funds are directed to charity with over €120,000 raised to date. This year they were supporting local man John Kennedy who fell from a ladder on the 8th of October 2018 and is now paralysed from the waist down. The accident has been life altering for both John and his wife and family.

Moylussa

Last Sunday Moylussa County Clare was the venue for the 4th instalment of the Munster Championship league. With the league nearing the end all eyes are now on the title prize the Munster Championship crown. The route was on a mixture of narrow single track and wider fire road. It was an out and back run to the turning point at the summit of Moylussa. A climb of over 630 meters with a distance of 10.3 km this was no problem to our club members Tom Blackburn who finished 3rd overall followed by Kevin Lenihan in 10th with Robert Cunningham and Gerard Griffin completing our quartet of men, our only lady was Mary Louise Ryan taking 2nd lady.

Moyne Summer Games

From the Limerick Tipperary border to the Tipperary Kilkenny border travelled Willie O'Donoghue last Wednesday evening for the 10th Anniversary Moyne games in Moyne. Supporting county comrades Willie opted to run the 400m track sprint. Willie finished 3rd in his race with a PB of 61 seconds, along with savouring the atmosphere of watching some of the best compete in their disciplines.

Curragh Wood MMRA

The latest race in the new Munster summer league was held in Curragh Woods in Midleton last Wednesday. Curragh woodland was originally part of the Smith Barry Estate which was one of the great estates in East Cork. The main recreation area lies in a long narrow glen on the south side of the Leamlara river and to the East of the Owenacurra river. The elevation of Curragh rises from 30 metres to 150 metres so the boys had a climb or two in certain locations when Patrick and Damien Holian, Robert Cunningham and adding an international flavour to the evening was French student Paul who's being hosted by the Holian family ran up a storm in the woods. Paul and Patrick had a top 10 finish.

Clerihan 5 Mile

Mary Pyke was in Clerihan last Friday night taking part in the GAA 5 mile. The route headed out of Clerihan and onto the Cahir Road which is where several left turns in succession began with a continuing uphill mile in the middle finally finishing back at the beginning in Clerihan. Mary crossed the line 5th in her category.

Kilkee Half Marathon And 10k

Down in the sunny seaside resort of Kilkee last Saturday was Michelle Carey and Mary Magner to take part in the Run Kilkee 10k. The run took place along the spectacular Loop Head Peninsula set along the stunning sea cliff. A beautiful location on the Wild Atlantic Way the course was designed for runners and walkers to enjoy its breathtaking scenery and beautiful rugged coastline.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training has taken a break for the summer keep an eye out for its return in late August.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019

Pop the date in your diary - Mile Dash, Saturday, December 28.