Mooreabbey Milers AC: Back to back podium finishes for Hanley

Churchtown 5 Mile, Ballyhoura active series

Last Friday night saw the final race of the ballyhoura actives series take place in County Cork. Churchtown Road Runners were hosts to a fine crew of 173 runners on the night. We had two men Willie O'Donoghue & Gerard Hanley and one lady Mary Pyke take on the 5 mile course. This was an excellently ran event on a challenging course. The race started and finished outside the Churchtown GAA grounds. The start of the race was a fast downhill section through the village of Churchtown, passing the Community Hall and Boss Murphy's pub. Just after passing Boss Murphy's, the route took a 90 degree left turn, passing the statue erected in memory of one of Churchtown's most famous sons, Vincent O Brien. The rest of the first mile from there was flat. Just as they passed the 1 mile mark, they met the first hill of the route, onto Windmill Hill. To their right the old ruins of the windmill still stand. This hill is then following by a slight downhill and from there to the halfway point it was predominantly downhill. There was then a slight drag up to the 3 mile mark. From the 3 mile mark, they had a fast downhill section before the biggest hill section leading up to mile 4. While this hill is a challenge, they were well rewarded in the last mile section and after at the finish line as both Willie and Mary took first in their categories while Gerard took 3rd in his.

Slievereagh MMRA

Last Wednesday night saw Kieran Lees, Damien Hoilan, Willie O'Donoghue, Dariusz Gazdowicz and Ewan Cunnigham take on the Slievereagh hill on a woeful wet miserable night. With a distance just short of 9 kilometres and a climb of 400 meters this was the final race of the Munster Summer League. Starting in the field below Davies Cottage the first half kilometre took the boys past an old lime kiln, over a stile into a field, over another stile and down a few steps into a hollow, up a few steps back out of the hollow, and into the trees before emerging onto the forestry fire road. The boys followed the fire road to its end point at about 1.7km and turned right to take a narrow path up to the trig pillar and communications mast at the summit of Slievereagh at about 3k. At this point, all the climbing was done and it was back onto the fire road to continue on a loop back to the starting point. Kieran finished 2nd, Damien 7th, Willie 10th, Dariusz 12th and Ewan 15th.

James's Journey

James is 4 years old and was born with a mutation of the gene CACNA1G causing spinocerebellar ataxia type 42. This is an extremely rare condition and has had a massive impact on James' life. He cannot talk, walk or sit up unaided. He is fully dependant on others for the every aspect of his daily life including eating, drinking, changing, moving and playing. James has already essentially outgrown his family home at the age of 4 so his family need to make adjustments so his family home can be exactly that a place for the whole family to enjoy. To help build James an extension to have a wet room and a bedroom for his needs a 5k walk and a 10k run was organised as a fundraiser. Out supporting this great cause was Gerard Hanley on the 10k route, Gerard finished 2nd overall.

Boston Scientific Half Marathon

Last Sunday saw Clonmel AC host their annual half marathon and for the 10th consecutive year was sponsored by Boston Scientific. The race started on the Clonmel bypass close to the bridge. The athletes ran up the bypass to the Cahir Road Roundabout and on towards Barne. The first 2 miles was the steepest part of the course but the surface was very good. Then from 2 miles to about 4.5 miles it was all downhill and flat, there was a slight incline for 300 meters before the 5 mile mark and then it was downhill for another mile then from mile 6 to 11 miles it was relatively flat. After this there was a steep incline for 400 metets to the nypass. Once they reached the ypass it was downhill all the way to the finish on a very good smooth running surface. The finish was back at the LIT Tipperary Institute on the nypass. Using it as preparation for the Dublin City marathon was Patricia Ryan and Paddy Bourke, while also joining them on the challenge was Liam Lewis, JT Ryan and Mary Pyke.

Pictured below Mooreabbey Milers at the Boston Scientific Half Marathon last Sunday

The Rose of Tralee International 10k

The Rose of Tralee International 10k took place on Sunday last through the streets of Tralee, combining a fantastic route with the glamour and atmosphere of the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Our very own Liam O'Donnell was on the start line. The 10k route started at the Tralee Bay Wetlands taking in a lap of the Wetlands, then continued towards Dan Spring Road, down to the Ballymullen roundabout and up the River Walk at the back of The Rose Hotel. Liam exited the River Walk and headed for the Canal and the Lock Gates. At the Lock Gates, Liam headed to Lohercannon, Ashgrove, Kerin’s Park, Knockmoyle and down past the Bon Secours to the slip road by Tralee Garda Station. Finally Liam then turned up to Rock Street turned right at the traffic lights, onto Maine Street and past the Ashe Hotel exiting on to Ashe Street, down past the courthouse and down to the finish line in Denny Street.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training has taken a break for the summer keep an eye out for its return. (Returning soon)