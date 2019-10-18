Mooreabbey Milers AC: Bronze success for ladies and gents at County Intermediate Cross Country

County Intermediate Cross Country

Moyglass County Tipperary again for 2019 played host to the County Intermediate cross county championship. We had juveniles, ladies and gents out in force at this event. We had juveniles representing the club in the u9s, u11s and u13s. In the girls u9 600 meter race we had Nessa Moloney, Aoife Moran and Aoife Martin with Nessa finishing in 8th position. In the boys u11 1500 meter race we had David Moran and Ruairi Cunningham with David also finishing in 8th position. In the girls u13 2500 meter race we had Lucy Martin. In the boys u13 2500 meter race we had Ryan Cunningham. The ladies and men's race covered 2 fields. Our ladies Mary Louise Ryan, Martina Moloney, Patricia Ryan and Patricia Blackburn had 5k to cover. Medal success was had for Mary Louise, Martina and Patricia Ryan with a bronze medal. Our men Tom Blackburn, Barry Hartnett, Willie O'Donoghue, Gerard Hanley, Damien Holian, Robert Cunningham, Dariusz Gazdowicz and Mike Fitzgerald had 8k to cover. Another good day saw good bunching by the men. The Ladies weren't the only ones to be taking home a medal as Tom, Barry, Willie and Gerard also took home a bronze medal.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Teenage Training

Back by popular demand is Tom's Teenager Training. Classes beginning on Monday, November 4 for 6 weeks between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally. The training will be open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €15 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights. After the 6 weeks we hope the teens will take part in the Mile Challenge on Saturday, December 28 in Galbally to show off their newly learned techniques. It is widely researched and proven that athletics training brings about improved running technique which leads to fewer injuries in team sports, greater speed, endurance and better overall fitness which is a win win for those who take part in team sports such as hurling and football. Tom Blackburn is a highly skilled athletics coach and has years of experience running and competing at the highest level. This is a fantastic opportunity for any young person who wishes to improve their overall fitness, speed and endurance in a fun, non competitive environment. Wear runners and bring a bottle of water. All are welcome to attend regardless of fitness level or skill.

Upcoming Club Event

We will have a club cross country event on Saturday, December 14 in Galbally for all our juveniles, details in the coming weeks.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coachrs. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.