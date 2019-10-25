Mooreabbey Milers AC: Autumn Open International

Autumn Open International

Willie O'Donoghue attended The National Cross Country which was another hugely successful event hosted by Athletics Ireland.

The location was Abbottstown Sports Campus, Dublin. The purpose built cross-country course was picturesque and in magnificent condition considering all the heavy rain last week while there were some small muddy patches out on the back section. The course used will be the location for next years European cross country championships. This year also encompassed a fun run element with the Spar Cross Country experience.

At 2pm the main events started with the Junior, Senior & Masters Women. As 2.45pm approached the Junior, Senior & Masters Men were called to the start line and seconds later the starting gun set the race off. With the main races combined over different distances, there was some fine talent on show. Willie was to compete over 7.5km against ultra competitive standards.

There was also a lot to run for on this day as this was the qualifying event for the Irish Masters teams, for the British and Irish championship to be held in Southport next month. IMMA results to be released next week.



Munster Novice

Last Sunday also saw the Munster novice cross country take place at the Limerick racecourse in Patrickswell.

Due to a large consignment of club members heading to Dublin for the marathon this weekend we has only three representatives at this race.

First out for the club was juvenile member David Moran, followed by Mary Louise Ryan in the ladies 4k race. The clubs first success came with Mary Louise claiming a Munster county novice sliver medal.

Our other success came in the last event of the day as our own Barry Hartnett clinched the 6th and final place on the county team over 6k to earn himself a Munster county novice bronze medal.



Paris Half Marathon

Almost 40 years ago 8,000 runners set off from the start line of the very first Paris 20km race on 28th October 1979. Nearly 4 decades later the race now sees some 30,000 competitors rise to the challenge that was originally launched by Michel Jazy. Now a key running event of the Parisian autumnal race calander this race begins at Pont d'Iena, heads towards Bois de Boulogne before reaching the finish line at the foot of the iconic Eiffel Tower. No stranger to the half marathon distance Padraigin Riggs jetted to mainland Europe to take on this race.



Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome.

Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.



Teenage Training

Back by popular demand is Tom's Teenager Training. Classes beginning on Monday, November 4 for 6 weeks between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally.

The training will be open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €15 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights.

After the 6 weeks we hope the teens will take part in the Mile Challenge on Saturday, December 28 in Galbally to show off their newly learned techniques. It is widely researched and proven that athletics training brings about improved running technique which leads to fewer injuries in team sports, greater speed, endurance and better overall fitness which is a win win for those who take part in team sports such as hurling and football.

Tom Blackburn is a highly skilled athletics coach and has years of experience running and competing at the highest level. This is a fantastic opportunity for any young person who wishes to improve their overall fitness, speed and endurance in a fun, non competitive environment. Wear runners and bring a bottle of water. All are welcome to attend regardless of fitness level or skill.



Upcoming Club Event

We will have a club cross country event on Saturday, December 14 in Galbally for all our juveniles, details in the coming weeks.



Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coachrs. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.



Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.



Fixtures

Mooreabbey Milers Club event for 2019. Pop the date in your diary.

Iconic Mile Challenge (Saturday, December 28)