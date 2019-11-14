Mooreabbey Milers AC: Mary Louise wins a Munster bronze and club donates €1,000 to Aspect

Munster Senior

Conna Co. Cork was the venue and Saint Catherines AC were hosts to the Munster Senior championships last Sunday morning. We had one brave participant take on this challenge on the lovely crisp day that it was. At around 1 pm Mary Louise Ryan took to the start line for the 6km run. On a lovely cross country running course Mary Louise crossed the finish line in 18th position and was third county lady home claiming herself a Munster county bronze medal.

Aspect Unit Cahir

At Mooreabbey Milers we endeavour to choose a different charity partner for the Cahir Half Marathon & Relay. This year we were supporting Aspect Unit Cahir. Below is some of the work that they carry out within their unit which greatly benefits many people. Aspect is a purposely commissioned unit for people with autism. The Aspect building is developed and designed to be” autism friendly”. All lighting in the building was changed to high frequency light bulbs to reduce flicker as some people are sensitive to this experience. The colour scheme has muted tones again to reduce visual distortions that some people may experience. Carpeted flooring to reduce noise again for sensory sensitivities. The unit have has its own sensory room that offers individuals a quite space where they can meet some of their sensory needs for example weighted blankets and a heated water bed. The staff in the Aspect Unit dedicate their lives to improving the quality of life for all the individuals who attend it on a daily basis by working with them in relation to enhancing their independent living skills and providing the various therapeutic services to help them control their anxieties and therefore function better within social and family settings. Individuals that attend the Aspect service have access to behaviour management supports, psychology, music therapy, social work and occupational therapy to name but a few. Access to the building is controlled to avoid unnecessary interruptions. The Aspect Unit rely largely on funding from various charities and fundraising events in order to provide these therapeutic and counselling services. Last week we gave a cheque to the value of €1000, presented by Patricia Blackburn and Catherine Hogan. Date for 2020 July 4th at 11am.

Teenage Training

Back by popular demand is Tom's Teenager Training. Classes began last Monday, the 4th November and will continue for 4 more weeks between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally. The training will be open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €15 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights. After the 6 weeks we hope the teens will take part in the Mile Challenge on Saturday 28th December in Galbally to show off their newly learned techniques. It is widely researched and proven that athletics training brings about improved running technique which leads to fewer injuries in team sports, greater speed, endurance and better overall fitness which is a win win for those who take part in team sports such as hurling and football. Tom Blackburn is a highly skilled athletics coach and has years of experience running and competing at the highest level. This is a fantastic opportunity for any young person who wishes to improve their overall fitness, speed and endurance in a fun, non competitive environment. Wear runners and bring a bottle of water. All are welcome to attend regardless of fitness level or skill.

Upcoming Club Event

We will have a club cross country event on Saturday 14th December in Galbally for all our juveniles, details in the coming weeks.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coachrs. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.