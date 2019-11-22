Dundrum AC members participate in The Gingerbread Run and The Munster Masters Cross Country Championships

GINGERBREAD RUN 10K

The Gingerbread Run took place on Sunday, November 17 in Portarlington, Co Laois. We had two athletes compete in the popular run that hosts a Half Marathon and 10k. Our two athletes competed in the 10k with Claire Ryan in 57:54 and Naoimh Dooley 1:05:00.



MUNSTER MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Masters Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday, November 17 in Beaufort, Co Kerry. Dymphna Ryan had a great race to win the O35 Women's Bronze. Ruadhri Devitt was 12th in the O35 Men. Donal Keane was 13th in the O40 Men. Dermot Hayes showed he is back on top form winning Gold in the O50 Men, with Jim Hally 5th. Michael Moore was 6th in the O55 Men. John Moore was 7th in the O60 Men. Dermot, Jim and Michael won Gold in the O50 Club Team and all three were also on the County Team that won O50 Gold to.

Pictured below Dundrum AC's Dermot Hayes who won the Munster Masters O50 Mens race and also lead his club and county teams to O50 Gold