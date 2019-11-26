Two Tipperary athletes picked on Irish senior team for European Cross Country Championships

The National Senior Cross-Country Championships took place in in Abbotstown. The County was well represented in the Senior Men’s 10K race over 7 laps.

Sean Tobin (Clonmel AC) ran a brilliant race when finishing 3rd in 33 mins 5 secs. Then we had his clubmate Kevin Maunsell also running a great race when finishing 7th overall in 33 mins 25 secs. Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe Harriers) running for the Tipperary county team also ran very well when finishing 23rd in 34:38. Kevin Moore of Dundrum AC ran very well when finishing 50th in 36:09.

The county also had good performances from Jimmy Boland (Clonmel AC) 132nd in 40 mins 58 secs, Paul Minogue (Clonmel AC) 144th in 41 mins 46 secs and Anthony Bowen (Clonmel AC) 159th in 44 mins 12 secs.

The Tipperary County team were 5th overall.

Both Sean Tobin and Kevin Maunsell have now been selected on the 6-man Irish mens senior team to compete in the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon on Sunday, December 8.

The full team is:

Conor Bradley, City of Derry Spartans AC

Damien Landers, Ennis Track AC

Eoin Everard, Kilkenny City Harriers AC

Kevin Maunsell, Clonmel AC

Liam Brady, Tullamore Harriers AC

Sean Tobin, Clonmel AC.

Munster Intermediate Cross-Country Championships

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC are promoting these Championship on Sunday next at the Turnpike. These Championships are in conjunction with the Munster Juvenile B Cross Country Championships. The County should be well represented in both Senior events while on the Club fronts Clubs like Dundrum, Clonmel, Mooreabbey Milers, Moyne and the host Club should do well.