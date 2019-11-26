Mooreabbey Milers AC: A damp weekend on the roads and hills

The Great Glenville 4 Mile

Watergrasshill were hosts to the Great Glenville 4 mile run last Sunday morning, The 4 mile course takes in a loop to the south-east of the Glenville. The first mile was all uphill but there was plenty of long downhill sections as well to make up for it. The race started at 11:30 am and the race HQ was the state of the art Glenville Primary School. The rain held off just long enough for this years run with most of the runners crossing the finish line before it arrived. Conditions were near perfect for racing cool, dry with no wind. Out for the club was Barry Hartnett, Willie O'Donoghue and Mary Magner. Willie took 1st in his category.



Powerscourt Ridge

On a very wet Saturday morning last Tom Blackburn and Robert Cunningham represented the club on a 16 km run over Powerscourt Ridge in County Wicklow. It was one of the last races on the IMRA/MMRA 2019 calander. It was a trail run from Crone woods up Mount Maulin, onto Djouce and back down again. Tom Blackburn finished in 5th position while Robert Cunningham finished in the top quarter after a impressive year of trail, hill and mountain running. Another great year for the club on the Irish and Munster mountain events calender with the club taking many podium finishes and category wins throughout the year. Details when they become available.



The Long Way Round SEMRA

The long way round is a 15km run or walk at night in Clonmel over local roads, forest tracks and open mountain. This is a fundraiser in aid of SEMRA. What is SEMRA? It's the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association who provide a search and rescue service for those who find themselves in difficulty on the mountains in the south east of Ireland. The area of operation includes but is not confined to The Galtee Mountains, The Knockmealdown Mountains, The Comeragh Mountains and The Blackstairs Mountains. It is a 24/7 service and it is available 365 days a year. They typically respond to over 25 call outs per year. Out supporting this great cause was Damien and Patrick Holian, Michelle and Mike Carey, Jason Wright, Jo Drea, Mary Hinchy, Mandy Parslow, Ray Murray, Patricia Ryan and Mary Pyke.



Teenage Training

Back by popular demand is Tom's Teenager Training. Classes began on Monday, November 4 and will continue for 2 more weeks between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally. After the 6 weeks we hope the teens will take part in the Mile Challenge on Saturday, December 28 in Galbally to show off their newly learned techniques. All are welcome to attend regardless of fitness level or skill.



Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coachrs. Registration forms are available at training.



Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.



Iconic Mile Challenge

Will take place on Saturday, December 28.

This is a new and improved "Mooreabbey Mile Challenge". We at the club have decided to introduce a team challenge element to the race this year. I hear you say a team for a mile?? Yes that's right enter a pre declared team of 3 runners with their combined times over the mile with at least one runner to be female and you could be the first ever "Mile Challenge Champions". The team will be presented with a perpetual shield. Runners on teams are still eligible to run as individuals. €8 per runner,€5 per walker and €10 per family walking. Prizes for the first 3 males and 3 females, course record, categories and junior first male and female.