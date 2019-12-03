Dundrum AC: Munster Intermediate Cross Country Championships

MUNSTER INTERMEDIATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Intermediate Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday, December 1 in Turnpike, Co Tipperary. It was a dry, cold, crisp day with good under footing. The women raced over 5k and the men over 8k. We had 4 compete in the women's race. Karen Coughlan ran a superb race to finish a strong 5th in a competitive field. She was the first Tipperary woman home and lead the Tipp Team to Silver. Also running we had 26th Tish Ryan, 29th Mairead Julian and 32nd Mary Keane. The Club Team placed 6th Club. In the men's race we had 5 compete. First home for the club was 11th Dermot Hayes, followed by 13th Gareth McGlinchey, 28th Jim Hally, 30th Donal Keane and 33rd Michael Moore. Dermot and Gareth were on the Tipp County Team that won Gold. The Club Team won Bronze.



MUNSTER JUVENILE 'B' UNEVEN AGE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Juvenile 'B' Cross Country Championships was held on Sunday, December 1 in The Turnpike, Co Tipperary. We had 56 juveniles competing. First into action were the Girls U/9 and we got off to a great start with Taylor O'Toole finishing 3rd and leading the team of Ellisse Kelly 10th, Mae Kennedy 12th, Molly Butler 23rd and Mia McCormack 24th to the Silver Club medals and Taylor, Ellisse, Mae and Molly were on the Tipperary team that won Silver. Not to be outdone, our Boys U/9 had a great race with Albert Maher winning the race and taking Gold and Niall Quirke won Bronze, David Colville 15th and Sean Buckley 18th to win the Gold Club team medals. They were followed by Billy Kilmartin in 32nd and Thomas Hennessy in 60th.Our first five scorers were on the County Team that won the Bronze. In the Girls U/11 our team was 5th of 12 and was led home by Belle Kelly who was closely followed by Clodagh Kilmartin, Sophie Moynihan, Anna Butler, Chloe O'Neill, Nollaig Kilmartin, Kate Dooley, Lola Nestor, Muireann O'Neill and Emma Hayes. In the Boys U/11 We were led home by Micheal Delahunty and he was followed by Conor O'Donnell, Daryl Feery, Cathal Burke, Oisin O'Neill, Cian Buckley, Shane Hennessy, Rua Astwood, Eoin Kennedy and Mihail Nesteruk the team was 12th. In the Girls U/13 our team finished 6th and was led home by Molly Dunne, Followed by Korisse O'Brien, Emma Kingston, Brid Quirke, Aisling DeCruis,Abbie Shanahan, Ruby Maher,Niamh Buckley, Mary Ellen Holmes and Ruby Kelly. In the Boys U/13 William Colville in his first race for the club was 14th and was first scorer on the County Team that won Bronze. Our next runner in was Evan Burke followed by Darragh Hayes, Conor Kennedy,Brent Astwood, Donagh Guilfoyle, Luke Nestor and Cody Feery. The team was 9th. In the Girls U/15 we had three runners led home by Paula Quirke in a fine 11th place. Emma Ely was 26th and Kate Guilfoyle had to pull out due to illness. There was not enough runners for a club or county team. In the Boys U/15 our club team of Tadhg O'Donnell 17th, Brian Byrne 22nd, Patrick Colville 26th and Taine Astwood 32nd was 4th and Tadhg, Brian and Patrick were on the County Team that won the Bronze. Well done to all. Next fixture is the County Juvenile 'B' next Sunday in Moyne for all athletes who have competed this season and won no medals so far.