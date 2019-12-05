Moycarkey Coolcroo AC hosted the Munster Juvenile B Cross Country on a Sunday which felt like it was borrowed from Autumn.

Sunday, December 1 presented as calm, if dull, weather conditions with good running ground underfoot. The hosts laid out a great cross country course with races flying through very quickly over in Two Mile Borris.



The races were full of Tipperary athletes all familiar with this course. Taylor O'Toole from Dundrum AC collected Tipperary's first medal of the day, she was 3rd in the girls u/9 race. Dundrum took the silver team medal with Tipperary taking silver county team medals. Albert Maher of Dundrum AC had a great win in the boys u/9 race with Niall Quirke taking 3rd spot for Dundrum. The boys helped Dundrum to the gold team medal and Tipperary took the bronze county team medal here.

Leah Berry of Newport AC won the girls u/11 race helping her team to a silver medal here. Darragh Boland of Clonmel AC was 4th in the boys u/11 race. Tipperary won the bronze county medal in this category. Ella Fogarty of Templemore AC had a great race to finish 2nd in the girls u/13 race. Tipperary took the silver county team medal in this event. The Tipperary u/13 boys nabbed the bronze county team medal also. The u/15 boys did well to claim the bronze county team medal. In the boys u/17 race George O'Leary of Nenagh Olympic ran very well to grab 2nd place with Conor Flaherty of Clonmel 4th and Sean Hilmi of Nenagh Olympic 8th.

Congratulations to all the Tipperary clubs, coaches and parents and well done to the host club Moycarkey Coolcroo and to all the helpers from the county board. Up next is the County Juvenile B cross country on Sunday December 8th in Moyne. Best of luck to everyone taking part.

Pictured below athletes racing in Two Mile Borris (picture: Shane Mullaney)