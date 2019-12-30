Busy festive season for Thurles Crokes AC

The Christmas festivities didn't slow down any of our Thurles Crokes athletes over the last few days! We had our master and senior athletes take part in the county indoor track in Nenagh. Noel Kennedy came away with three medals two gold one silver in the 60m, 200m and 400m. John Fitzgibbon and Alex Crowley also came away with medals in the 3k both running very well. The roads or should I say hills of Upperchurch is where more of our athletes headed. Here a double winning duo of Emmett Fogarty and Gillian Lawlor Ryan came out on top of Mother Hill. Super running by both athletes. Followed closely home by plenty more Thurles Crokes runners Dennis McCullagh, Laura Carey, Ailbe Quinlan, Ray Riordan and Martina Ryan. Such a great fundraiser in aid of School Aonghusa in Cashel.

Also over the festive period another of our club athletes Paul Dolan ran a fine 10km and got himself a new PB over the distance well done! Well done everyone great running.