Milers get the new year off to a great start with podium positions and PB

Bill Fox 10k Memorial

The 3rd annual Bill Fox Memorial 10k took place in Ballylanders last Sunday. Bill passed to his eternal reward in October 2017. Bill was a man that took huge fulfilment in seeing his club and parish do well. So it was no wonder that the purple and white of Mooreabbey Milers was evident at his memorial run last weekend. First home for the club and taking the top podium position was Barry Hartnett followed by Damien Holian who claimed a PB, Gerard Hanley, Patrick Holian, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Brendan Houlihan and Patrick Hartigan. First club lady home and also taking the top podium position was Aine McGrath followed by Patricia Ryan and Louise Rennie.

Pictured below Mooreabbey Milers at the Bill Fox memorial 10k

Doon 5 Mile

Willie O'Donoghue started off his new year with his annual trip to Doon to take on the challenge of the Doon GAA 5 mile. The start line was at the Doon GAA field and Willie took in the townslands of Clonlusk, Gurtavalla, Kilmoylan and Cooga before Willie crossed back over the finish line outside the Doon GAA field to take 2nd place on the podium.

Glengarra Woods (Munster Trail League)

Glengarra Wood is a mixed woodland located 15 kilometres southwest of Cahir, Co. Tipperary off the M8 motorway. Approximately 570 hectares it is situated on Old Red Sandstone on the southern slopes of the Galtee Mountains. Last Saturday morning saw a whole host of Milers descend on Glengarra for the first race of the Munster Trail League. Out on the looped 8 km run was Tom Blackburn who ran across the finish line in 4th followed by the Mooreabbey Milers band of Kevin Lenihan, Liam O'Donnell, Robert Cunningham, Ewan Cunningham, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Martina Moloney, James Fletcher, Derek Ryan, Mary Pyke, Paddy Bourke, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Mike and Michelle Carey, Jo and Mary Hinchy and Patricia Blackburn. Not to be outdone was our juveniles who ran in the junior and kiddies race. In the junior race was Ruairi Cunningham who finished 3rd and Ryan Cunningham who placed 5th and in the kiddies run we had Nessa and Doireann Moloney and Tessa and Kitty O'Dwyer.

Registration Night

Registration will take place on Monday 13th January 2020 in the community hall from 6.45pm.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

**Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult**

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

The Cahir Half Marathon And Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on www.runireland.com