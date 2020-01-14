Mooreabbey Milers AC: Clubs senior success on home soil

Clubs Senior Success On Home Soil

The county cross country season came to a close on Sunday last with the county Tipperary senior cross country which was hosted by ourselves in the infamous "gravel pit" field in Galbally which our competitors sweated for weeks over 'Oh no not that hill again' in our charming village of Galbally. With the ladies covering 6k and our men covering 10k this was to be a very successful but tough course. First off were our ladies teams made up of Sarah Fitzpatrick Mary Louise Ryan Marie O'Shea Martina Moloney Patricia Ryan and Patricia Blackburn covering 3, 2 kilometre loops of the field then we had a massive field of twelve men take on the 5, 2 kilometre loops Barry Hartnett Tom Blackburn Kevin Lenihan Gerard Hanley Willie O'Donoghue Damien Holian Padraig Wallace Michael Fitzgerald Liam O'Donnell Liam Lewis Robert Cunningham and Dariusz Gazdowicz. Switching the run to the later time of 12 noon saw over 50 athlete's take part in a very fruitful run for the club. The ladies A team Sarah Mary Louise and Marie walked away with the silver while the ladies B team Martina Patricia Ryan and Patricia Blackburn walked away with the Gold in the B section. The gents faired as good as the ladies with the A team Barry Tom Kevin and Gerard also taking the silver while the B team in the B section Willie Damien and Padraig taking gold and the C team Michael Liam O'Donnell and Liam Lewis taking the bronze.

Ballyhoura Moonlight Marathon and Half Marathon Challenge

Nine club members and a whole team of voulenteers travelled the short distance to the neighbouring town of Kilfinane last Friday night to take part in the Ballyhoura moonlight marathon and half marathon challenge. A replica of the Art O' Neill challenge the marathon got underway at 9pm from Scoil Pol in Kilfinane. On what was a very blustery night it was more thoughts of the fire and hot chocolate than trail runners and Seefin that was floating through the minds of these hardy soul's as they endured the 45 kilometres of road, hills and trails. Taking on this challenge was Dariusz Gazdowicz and Liam O'Donnell One hour later at 10pm the half started in Ballyorgan and covered 21 kilometres of road and trails through the Ballyhoura valley. Out on the half was Patricia Ryan, Jo Drea, Mary Hinchy, James Fletcher, Paddy Bourke, Paddy O'Shea and John Hayes.

Challengers enjoyed hot showers and a full Irish Breakfast when they returned to base and also received a race beanie, to keep their head cosy over the winter months ahead. A whole team of voulenteers from the club gave up their bed for the night to make sure the 500 plus runners made their way through the Ballyhouras safely.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

**Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult**

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

The Cahir Half Marathon And Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on https://www.runireland.com/ events/cahir-half-marathon- and-team-relay-2020/