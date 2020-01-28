Mooreabbey Milers AC: A weekend of glitz and glammer for the club as Lynda Hynes is voted Club Person of the Year

Awards Night

The shorts and runners gave way to giltz and gammer last Friday night for the Mooreabbey Milers Club awards. Master of ceremony on the night was the very affable Stevie O' Donnell of Tipperary Mid West Radio Sport, giving a brief insight to award recipients before the award were presented by club Chairperson Patricia Ryan.

Award receipitans were:

Female athlete of the year: Mary Louise Ryan.

Male athlete of the year: Willie O Donoghue.

Best Newcomer: Dariusz Gazdowicz.

Most improved female athlete: Mary Hinchy.

Most improved male athlete: Ger Hanley.

Female achievement of the year: Marie O'Shea.

Male achievement of the year: Robert Cunningham.

Leadership award: Patricia Ryan.

Hall of fame: Michael Curley Cunningham (Rip) and Tom Blackburn.

For the fun games and laughter throughout the year the light hearted awards went to Liam O'Donnell, John Hayes, Mary Pyke, Padraigin Riggs and Patricia Blackburn. The top award of the night Club Person Of The Year went to none other than myself (Lynda Hynes). And here is how it unfolded. (words of club Chairperson Patricia Ryan)

The Awards Committee wanted club members to have their say on their choice of Club Person of the Year so names were sent in and it was a four horse race for a while but in the end a very worthy and popular winner emerged. The 2019 Club Person of the Year is our current PRO Lynda Hynes. Lynda works tirelessly, writing up weekly reports for social media and the local newspapers on the club’s performances, results and upcoming events. We have a very high profile now and our club singlet is recognised all over the country as a result of Lynda’s work. She is out in all weathers on the roads, ditches, tracks and trails capturing the agony and the ecstasy of what we do. She keeps us up to speed with upcoming races in the locality and tries to rally the troops for county and Munster events etc. Lynda attends meetings regularly and throws on the high-vis whenever we need her to, which is quite often! Lynda has also given her time to training juveniles on Monday nights and the kids really enjoy her sessions. She has a new venture beginning as the County Competition Secretary and we’re sure she’ll do a sterling job on that too and we wish her the best of luck with that. Lynda is a loyal club woman and in her own words it’s a case of “anything for the club”. Lynda the club really appreciates the time and energy that you put into promoting Mooreabbey Milers AC and we are delighted to present you with this Club Person of the Year award for 2019.

Novice Roads Championships

There was no lasting effects of Friday night evident in our runners at the county novice roads last Sunday morning in Moyne. This was the opening race to the county roads championship. The purple and white was very evident amongst the sea of many other county clubs. It wasn't to be a medal winning weekend for us as both the ladies and men's teams finished just short of the top three. In the ladies we had Marie O'Shea who finished 6th overall, Mary Pyke and Patricia Ryan. We had two mens teams Ben Cummins who finished 4th overall, Willie O Donoghue, Damien Holian and Gerard Hanley. Our 2nd team was made up of Dariusz Gazdowicz, Robert Cunningham and John Hayes.

Pictured below: The ladies team at the county novice road championship last Sunday in Moyne

Pictured below: The men's teams at the county novice road championship last Sunday in Moyne

Run Clare 2020

Ann Cummins was in Lisdoonvarna last Saturday taking part in the run Clare 2020 series. This was a 5k run the first race of four in the run Clare series.

AGM

The club also held their AGM last Friday. The following committee members were elected: President Tom Blackburn, Chairperson Patricia Ryan, Secretary Kevin Lenihan, Treasurer John Hayes, PRO Lynda Hynes, Registrar Marie O'Shea, Development Officer Stuart Moloney, Kit Officer Liam O'Donnell, Photographer Jane and Gerard Griffin and Lynda Hynes, Assistant Secretary Tom Blackburn.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

**Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult**

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Teenage Training

Tom's Teenager Training is currently running between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally on Monday nights. The training is open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €20 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights.

The Cahir Half Marathon And Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on https://www.runireland.com/ events/cahir-half-marathon- and-team-relay-2020/