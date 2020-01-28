Bronze for Dundrum AC ladies in the team event at County Novice Road Championships

The County Novice Road Championships were held in Moyne on Sunday, January 26. It's a lovely course, with the finish of 300m on the athletics track. Full results are not in yet. In the Women's race we had 4 athletes compete over 3k. Mary Keane was 8th, followed by Tish Ryan and Laura McCarthy Armstrong. These 3 combined to win Bronze in the Team Event. Claire Moore also had a fine run in her debut run for the club. The Men raced over 6k. With Colm Bradshaw 6th and Dermot Hayes 7th, followed by Michael J Ryan and Ruadhri Devitt. These 4 combined won Silver in the Team Event. Also running was Donal Keane, Jim Hally and Stephen Ryan.

Pictured below Dundrum AC's Men at the County Novice Road Championship where they won Silver in the Team Event. Back row, L-R: Dermot Hayes, Colm Bradshaw, Donal Keane, Jim Hally, Michael J Ryan. Front row, L-R: Ruadhri Devitt and Stephen Ryan