Mooreabbey Milers AC trio win All Ireland bronze with Tipperary

Met Eireann had put out the alerts. It had gone from yellow to orange to red gust warnings she was on the way and her name was Ciara. They said she would hit land on the Isle of Ireland at 9.00am last Saturday morning but that didn't deter our three. The date had been set since last year and the venue was set in stone since last month and the event was the national senior and masters cross country. After travelling through the ranks with sheer gut and determation nothing was going to stop our three masters of the club Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian from being there in Avondale Co. Wicklow. After a beautiful morning they arrived on site to wind rain and hail stones but by noon the rain and hail had dispersed but the gusts were getting stronger and stronger. Their numbers were sought the warm up was done it was 2.25pm and the start line was calling. Well wishes and hand shakes were given to their fellow county team mates, see you at the finish line and bang they were off. 30 minutes later and all our three had crossed the finish line. Then began the eager anticipation of the results and a long wait it was. Just over 4 hours later Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian along with county club mates Dermott Hayes and Jim Hally of Dundrum and Conor Fleming of Clonmel were crowned with the All Ireland bronze medals for the county.

North Munster Schools

The North Munster Schools Cross-Country Championships took place in Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry on Thursday January 30. These were the mandatory qualifiers for the Irish Life Health Munster Schools Cross-Country Championships. Club juvenile Patrick Holian was on the start line representing his school John the Baptists Hospital. Patrick finished 8 overall qualifying him for the Irish Life Health Munster Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Bansha Woods (Munster Trail League)

Unfortunately Bansha Woods fell foul to storm Ciara but has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 23 at 11am.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

**Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult**

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Teenage Training

Tom's Teenager Training is currently running between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally on Monday nights. The training is open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €20 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights.

The Cahir Half Marathon And Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on www.runireland.com