Tipperary's Senior and Masters athletes honoured at annual awards

On Friday, February 7, the fifth Annual Tipperary Star Awards were held at the Horse and Jockey Hotel.

Athletes received awards for various disciplines such as javelin, high jump, long jump, pole vault, shot putt, hammer throw, sprints/race and walks.

Senior and Master athlete winners on the night included, Adam O’Dwyer and Sean Mockler Moycarkey Coolcroo AC; Catherine Madden and Tony Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC; Esme Alexander, Ross Alexander and Matt Alexander Coolquill AC; Bernadette Spillane Moyne AC, Dermot Hayes Dundrum AC, Genevieve Rowland, Marissa Hayes, Evelyn Maher, John Dwyer and Adrian McGinley of Templemore AC; Sharlene Mawdsley Newport AC, Rose Ann Fitzgerald Carrick-on- Suir AC and John Laste Clonmel AC.

Team Achievement Certificates were awarded to Templemore AC who won both master women and mens events in the 4×100 and 4 ×200 relays. Award winners for the women’s team included Genevieve Rowland, Evelyn Maher, Sandra Gillick and Orla McDonald. Men’s team winners were made up of Adrian McGinley, Tony Dunne, Kevin Shorthall, Danny Meaney, Richard O’Brien and Joe Barry. Emby Walsh of Carrick-on-Suir AC was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her lifetime of service to athletics.

Paul Ryan Memorial Games

The Paul Ryan Memorial Games take place at Templemore Athletic Club on March 7. Start time is 10:15am. Disciplines for both men and women include shot putt, javelin, hammer throw and discus. There is also a 300m race and a 1k track challenge, starting with u14, u16, u18, junior, senior and master. Fee is €5 per event.